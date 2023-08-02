Cowes Week – Winner of inaugural Youth Trophy announced

No Racing, but to celebrate Youth Day at Cowes Week on Wednesday 2 August, a new trophy – Cowes Week Youth Trophy – was awarded at a reception hosted by Montgomery Estate Planning.

The inaugural winner of this new award is Christopher-Joel Frederick (18) who has been has been a leading figure in Greig City Academy’s Scaramouche Youth Sailing Project since its first appearance at Cowes Week back in 2016.

This new trophy, to recognise outstanding commitment and achievement among the young sailors competing here at Cowes Week, is in addition to the Montgomery Estate Planning Under 25 Trophy and the Musto Young Skipper’s Trophy.

Christopher-Joel, from Tottenham, has been sailing for seven years and has grasped every sailing opportunity that has come his way. He has been a consistent part of the fundraising programme to enable his team and others in the Scaramouche programme to compete.

Coming from a non-sailing background and an inner-city community in London, Christopher-Joel has overcome very challenging circumstances. He is a shining example about how sailing can be used to transform a young person’s life chances.

Watch the video below to hear what is expected Thursday as conditions inprove and it looks like two good days ahead.