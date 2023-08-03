29er World Championships – Anton and Johann Sach take lead into final day

The 29er World Championships at the WPNSA were back in action Thursday with the first racing for the Final Series.
After one race was completed for the four fleets . . . Anton and Johann Sach of Germany (15+5) top the Gold fleet with 20 pts.
There is a three way tie for second place comprising: Maximo Videla and Juan Cruz Albamonte (26+1) of Argentina, Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi (16+11) of Italy, and Ben Crafoord and Jacob Marks (8 +19) of Australia all with 27 pts.
Next up in fifth place with 32 pts is Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Webb (20+12) and in sixth place Mateo and Simon Codoñer Alemany (11+23) of Spain with 34 pts.
Videla and Albamonte were winners of the one race for the Gold fleet, with second Amparo Stupenengo and Tadeo Funes De Rioja (38+2) of Argentina and third Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers (58+3) of Australia.
Best British finisher in that race were Gran and Webb in 12th.
Final day of racing is Friday 4 August 2023
29er World Championship 2023 – Top 20 after Qualification + Race 8 (205 entries)
1st GER 3222 GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach 15 5 – – 20 pts
2nd ARG 8 ARG Maximo Videla and Juan Cruz Albamonte 26 1 – – 27 pts
3rd ITA 2 ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi 16 11 – – 27 pts
4th AUS 3084 AUS Ben Crafoord and Jacob Marks 8 19 – – 27 pts
5th GBR 3260 GBR Charlie Gran and Sam Webb 20 12 – – 32 pts
6th ESP 2976 ESP Mateo and Simon Codoñer Alemany 11 23 – – 34 pts
7th AUS 3014 AUS Aiden Hodzic and Ethan Lozevski 27 9 – – 36 pts
8th IRL 22 IRL Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge 22 17 – – 39 pts
9th FRA 3 FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 10 29 – – 39 pts
10th ARG 2581 ARG Amparo Stupenengo and Tadeo Funes De Rioja 38 2 – – 40 pts
11th AUS 3191 AUS Joel Beashel and Logan Radford 33 8 – – 41 pts
12th GBR 3081 GBR Ben Mueller and Ben Bradley 30 13 – – 43 pts
13th ARG 2570 ARG Juani Crespo and Lucio Fenouil 29 14 – – 43 pts
14th ITA 3231 ITA Mosè Bellomi and Pietro Berti 35 15 – – 50 pts
15th GBR 2433 GBR Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 25 27 – – 52 pts
16th GBR 13 GBR Tom Goron and Mael Clochard 16 37 – – 53 pts
17th GER 2256 GER Paula Claus and Jakob Schubach 45 10 – – 55 pts
18th AUS 3216 AUS Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers 54 3 – – 57 pts
19th NED 2896 NED Zeb Van Dorst and Yannick Van Den Akker 13 46 – – 59 pts
20th NZL 3024 NZL Sean and Rowan Kensington 54 6 – – 60 pts