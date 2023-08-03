Just when you thought Summer was here Met Office issues another weather warning

Met Office Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Saturday, 5 August with unseasonably wet and windy conditions on the way.

After provisionally the sixth wettest July on record for the UK, the first weekend of August is going to continue the unsettled theme, with potentially impactful wind and rain for some.

From late Friday night and into Saturday, a deep area of low pressure will bring strong winds and some heavy rain, resulting in the issuing of weather warnings.

Northern Ireland will be the first to see the influence of this low-pressure system, with a warning for rain in force from the early hours of Saturday morning.

This is followed by another Met Office Yellow weather warning for Wind across parts of Wales and southern England through Saturday 0600 – 2100 hrs

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Although it’ll be a wet day for many, Northern Ireland is likely to see the highest totals, with a chance of 40-60mm of rain falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely.

Parts of north Wales and northwest England could also see some very wet conditions.”

“The strongest winds are more likely in southwestern areas of the UK, including parts of Wales, southwest England and along the south coast of England.

The most exposed coasts could see gusts in excess of 60mph, but even inland gusts of 50 mph are possible, especially for parts of Wales and southwest England.”

