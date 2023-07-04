Foiling Week attracts a superb collection of pro-sailors to Lake Garda

The International Moth Class at Foiling Week on Lake Garda is a superb collection of pro-sailors.

With two days to go the 70+ International Moth class leader is Enzo Balanger of France from Simone Salva of Italy and Giles Scott of Britain.

Balanger, who placed sixth in the recent Moth Worlds, has won three of the six races to lead with 10 pts, with second placed Salva winning two on 12 pts.

While Scott, a two-time Olympic Finn gold medalist and INEOS Britannia AC Team tactician, is third with 23 points.

Other British competitors for the second half of the 10th edition of Foiling include double Olympic 49er medalist Simon Hiscocks in fifth with 35 pts and Dave Hivey sixth and claiming one race win so far on 36 pt.

Also taking part in Foiling Week is the ETF26, a 26 feet foiling catamaran which has a high-spec British crew competing . . . ATHENA PATHWAY comprised of Hannah Mills, Nicola Boniface, Eilidh McIntyre and Kate Macgregor.

But they have yet to get to grips with this machine and sit last of the seven entries.

2023 Foiling Week – International Moth – Leaders after 6 races (77 entries)

1st FRA 9 Enzo BALANGER – – 1 1 2 -20 RDG 1 – – 10 pts

2nd ITA 3 Simone SALVA – – -5 3 3 1 1 4 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 4 2 8 3 -18 6 – – 23 pts

4th NZL 4842 Seb MENZIES – – 7 7 6 2 11 -18 – – 33 pts

5th GBR 4772 Simon HISCOCKS – – 11 12 7 -17 2 3 – – 35 pts

6th GBR 4968 David HIVEY – – 2 5 1 5 DNC 23 – – 36 pts

7th NZL 4845 Henry HASLETT – – 10 4 -18 11 4 9 – – 38 pts

8th NOR 4998 Nicolai JACOBSEN – – -15 6 10 7 7 11 – – 41 pts

9th AUS 4988 Otto HENRY – – -14 9 12 6 8 8 – – 43 pts

10th USA 4987 Dylan DIMARCHI – – 13 14 5 -16 6 7 – – 45 pts

11th GBR 4965 Jack WETHERELL – – 3 -19 4 12 10 17 – – 46 pts

12th AUS 19 Luke PARKINSON’S – – -16 13 15 4 9 10 – – 51 pts

13th AUS 4900 Jack FERGUSON – – 12 8 9 14 -15 12 – – 55 pts

14th ESP 4947 Joan CARDONA – – 6 11 28 10 DNC 2 – – 57 pts

15th NED 4747 Nicholas HEINER – – 8 -27 14 24 3 13 – – 62 pts

16th GBR 4944 Eddie BRIDLE – – 9 -18 11 9 17 16 – – 62 pts

17th USA 4847 Ben ROSENBERG – – -22 15 20 8 5 19 – – 67 pts

18th SUI 4896 Antonin RADUE – – 18 10 -23 15 22 15 – – 80 pts

19th SUI 4829 Jann SCHUEPBACH – – UFD 21 13 13 13 20 – – 80 pts

20th POL 4950 Robert GRACZYK – – 20 17 16 -25 14 14 – – 81 pts

21st GBR 5010 Kyle STONEHAM – – -64 32 17 18 12 5 – – 84 pts