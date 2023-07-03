ILCA Masters Nationals and ERUILCA UK Masters at Hayling Island

Three days of racing at Hayling Island SC for the 130 entrants to the 2023 ILCA Masters Nationals and ERUILCA UK Masters.

After all the recent sunshine and gentle breezes the first day was declared just a bit too strong with the Chichester Bar showing its wilder side and action moved to day 2.

PRO Mark Wood intended to catch-up but in the end three races for each of the three fleets was enough and things moved to the final day.

Again with four races on the schedule but, weather dependent and after three good races the increasing wind strength meant it was enough and the fleets were headed home over the tne bouncy Bar.

Overall winner for the ILCA 4 was Christi Brasher (GM) of Chew Valley Lake SC with six wins from six races.

In the ILCA 6, Ben Elvin (AM) of Stokes Bay SC took overall victory with four wins and a third, giving him a one point lead over Ross Harvey (AM) of Hayling Island SC with Steve Cockerill (GM) of Stokes Bay SC in third place.

In the ILCA 7, Aussie Brett Beyer (GM) was overall winner with four wins and a second giving him a four point advantage over second placed Mark Lyttle (GM) of Queen Mary SC, with Orlando Gledhill (M) also Queen Mary SC claiming third overall.

Winners of the Championship Age Groups were:

ILCA 4 Fleet – 1st GM Christi Brasher – Chew Valley SC

ILCA 6 Fleet:

1st AM Ben Elvin – Stokes Bay SC

1st M Jon Gay – Lochaber YC

1st GM Stephen Cockerill – Stokes Bay SC

1st GGM Terry Scutcher – Shotley SC

1st Legend Ian Rawet – Grafham Water SC

ILCA 7 Fleet:

1st M Orlando Gledhill – Queen Mary SC

1st AM Craig Williamson

1st GM Brett Beyer

1st GGM Nick Harrison – Stokes Bay SC

Full ILCA results available here . . .

Excellent images by Peter Hickson and Roy O’Donnell available here . . .