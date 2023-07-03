Round the Island Race double for Tschuss 2

Winner of the prestigious Gold Roman Bowl for the first boat overall was Christian Zugel’s Volvo 70 Tschuss 2.

Tschuss 2 completed the double having taken line honours in 4 hours, 11 minutes and 18 seconds, then winning the Gold Roman Bowl for best performance on handicap in the Round the Island Race.

This was after a hard-fought battle throughout the race between Tschuss 2 and Notorious, the 72ft Mini Maxi Mills, owned by Isle of Wight local Peter Morton.

Christian Zugel, owner and skipper of Tschuss 2 said: “We are delighted with our race performance – securing line honours and winning the Gold Roman Bowl is fantastic, what better way to start a new programme on our new boat! Great sailing, great competition and a fantastic welcome from the Island Sailing Club.”

The strong weather conditions set out to challenge the 1,100 boat fleet which started from the famous Royal Yacht Squadron line in Cowes on Saturday morning.

Dave Atkinson, Race Director, said: “The whole of the Race Team are incredibly proud of the determination of the competitors to complete the race but with a high regard for safety which is paramount for a race of this kind. A huge thanks to the support services of the RNLI, independent lifeboat crews and the Coastguard who worked closely with our team before and during the race.”

“We could not put on this race without the ongoing support of our volunteers and our Race Partners. A big thank you to B&G, Helly Hansen, Chelsea Magazines and Elliot Brown Watches.”

The race next year will be held on Saturday 15th June 2024. Entries will be open from early in the new year.

For results and a great collection of images and videos from Saturday’s epic race please visit the event website – www.roundtheisland.co.uk