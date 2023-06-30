OK Worlds – Henry Wetherell is 2023 OK World Champion

Britain’s Henry Wetherell snatched the 2023 OK World Title with back-to-back race wins on the final day at Lyme Regis.

Starting the final day in third, Wetherell took the first race (R8) ahead of Steve McDowell (2, 3) of New Zealand, then confirmed the overall victory with a second win, this time ahead of Britain’s Anrew Mills (3, 2).

Overnight leader Nick Craig retired from the penultimate race, and although he completed the final race in sixth place the podium was out of reach.

Sweden’s Niklas Edler (4, 4) retained his second place on the podium and Valerian Lebrun of France (5, 5) moved into third place.

OK World Championships – Final Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (145 entries)

Full results available here . . .

2023 Ovington Boats and Pro-Set Resins OK Dinghy World Championship hosted by Lyme Regis Sailing Club Ltd.