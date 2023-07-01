Round the Island Race Line honours for Volvo 70 ‘Tschuss 2’

‘Tschuss 2’, a Volvo 70 which completed the Round the Island Race in 4 hours, 11 minutes and 18 seconds.

Christian Zugel, owner and skipper of ‘Tschuss 2’ said: “We are delighted with our race performance today and securing line honours is fantastic – what better way to start a new programme on our new boat! Great sailing, great competition and a fantastic welcome from the Island Sailing Club.”

It was a breezy start to this year’s Round the Island Race with 1,100 boats setting off from the Royal Yacht Squadron line off Cowes Saturday morning and heading west to the Needles.

The course then continues around the Isle of Wight passing St Catherine’s Point, Culver Down, Bembridge, Ryde and finishes back in Cowes.

Boats continue to cross the Finish Line and it’s likely that the last boats will be completing the course at around 20.00 tonight. The prizegiving will be held at noon on Sunday 2nd July at the Island Sailing Club.

For race information and the Race Day Blog visit the event website www.roundtheisland.org.uk