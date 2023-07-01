The Riff Raff are 2023 RS Elite National Champions

Russell Peters crewed by Greg Wells and Zeb Elliott, sailing Riff Raff were winners of the 2023 RS Elite National Championship held at Strangford Lough YC, Killinchy, Co Down . . .

On what turned out to be a very windy final day Peters and crew extended their lead over Tom Hewitson’s Soak Therapy, RS Elite 100, who took second place overall.

Stephen Polly’s Storm, RS Elite 37, was first Irish Boat, taking third place overall and Michael Browne’s The Love Bug, RS Elite 53, was fourth overall and second Irish boat.

James Yearsley’s Urafiki, RS Elite 92 was fifth and Elliot Caldwell’s Eclipse, RS Elite 44 was sixth.

Earlier in the week Hewitson and the Soak Therapy crew won a closely contested RS Elite Irish National Championship held at the Royal Ulster Yacht Club on Belfast Lough.

Michael Browne and crew in The Love Bug, RS Elite 53, were second and third were Warren Polly and crew in Toucan, RS Elite 64.

RS Elite 2023 National Championship – Final after 10 races, 2 discard (18 entries)

1st 20 Riff Raff Russell Peters RYS, RTYC, HISC 1 2 -3 2 2 3 -10 1 2 1 – – 14 pts

2nd 100 Soak Therapy Tom Hewitson HISC 3 4 -6 1 1 4 1 2 -6 3 – – 19 pts

3rd 37 Storm John Gunning RUYC 2 1 2 -7 -7 6 5 4 3 7 – – 30 pts

4th 53 The Love Bug Jane Buchanan RNIYC 5 9 1 -10 3 -14 4 5 1 4 – – 32 pts

5th 92 Urafiki James Yearsley HISC 4 5 4 -9 9 5 2 6 8 -10 – – 43 pts

6th 44 Eclipse Elliott Caldwell HISC 6 7 9 4 5 2 -12 -12 7 5 – – 45 pts

7th 61 Disco Inferno Matt Abbiss HISC 10 6 18 6 4 -19 7 3 -19 2 – – 56 pts

8th 64 Toucan Andrew Vaughan RNIYC 11 -19 11 5 8 1 8 -19 4 9 – – 57 pts

9th 76 Foudafafa Tim Peters HISC 8 8 -14 3 12 10 -15 8 10 6 – – 65 pts

10th 11 Egg 1 Paul Lewis HISC 9 -12 7 8 6 7 11 9 -13 8 – – 65 pts

11th 89 Theo Steven Hammond HISC 7 3 -12 12 10 12 -16 7 5 11 – – 67 pts

12th 17 Bamboozled Janice McCrudden SLYC 15 11 5 -19 -19 9 6 19 12 12 – – 89 pts

13th 50 Anchorman Gerry Reid RNIYC 13 10 10 -14 14 -15 9 11 9 13 – – 89 pts

14th 19 Tuppence Brian Corry SLYC -16 13 8 11 13 8 14 10 -15 14 – – 91 pts

15th 8 TNT Scott Hagan SLYC 12 14 13 15 11 13 3 13 -16 -19 – – 94 pts

16th 58 Speedwell Julian Morgan SLYC 14 -17 16 -17 16 11 17 14 11 15 – – 114 pts

17th 49 Swallow John McRobert Ballyronan BC -18 16 17 16 15 16 13 15 14 -19 – – 122 pts

18th 55 Wombat Mark Holliday HISC -17 15 15 13 17 17 -18 16 17 16 – – 126 pts