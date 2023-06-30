Melges 24 Worlds – Corinthian teams tackle the challenging conditions

Difficult conditions for the Melges 24 World Championship 2023 in Middelfart, Denmark.

Overall Drew Freides on Pacific Yankee (USA) now leads tied on 20 points with reigning World Champion Peter Duncan on Raza Mixta (USA)

In third place is Chris Rast on War Canoe (USA) with 27 pts, fourth the Corinthian team of Ante Botica on Mataran (CRO) with 28 pts, and fifth Michael/Luis Tarabochia of Germany with 33 pts.

Race winners were Norway’s Peder Jahre in the first race (19th overall), Drew Freides in the second and Ante Botica taking the final race of the day.

The Corinthian division is led by Botica with 28 points followed by Michael/Luis Tarabochia with 33 pts and Børre Hekk Paulsen of Norway with 41 pts.

Britain’s Gill Race Team of Miles Quinton, posted 22, 9 and 23 to place 23rd overall.

2023 Melges 24 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (47 entries)

1st USA 865 PACIFIC YANKEE Drew FREIDES – – 5 7 3 -13 1 4 – – 20 pts

2nd USA 829 RAZA MIXTA Peter DUNCAN – – 3 1 7 4 5 -14 – – 20 pts

3rd USA 841 WAR CANOE Chris RAST – – 6 4 6 -16 4 7 – – 27 pts

4th CRO 649 MATARAN 24 Ante BOTICA – – 4 5 10 8 -15 1 – – 28 pts

5th GER 677 WHITE ROOM Luis TARABOCHIA – – 21 -23 2 5 2 3 – – 33 pts

6th NOR 697 HELLY HANSEN II LISA Børre HEKK PAULSEN – – -17 9 9 2 16 5 – – 41 pts

7th USA 851 MONSOON Bruce AYRES – – 7 15 1 -18 17 2 – – 42 pts

8th USA 864 DARK ENERGY Laura GRONDIN – – 8 2 13 6 -18 16 – – 45 pts

9th CRO 739 PANJIC Luka ŠANGULIN – – 12 6 14 11 6 -22 – – 49 pts

10th EST 790 LENNY Tonu TONISTE – – -25 13 5 7 13 12 – – 50 pts

23rd GBR 694 GILL RACE TEAM Geoff CARVETH – – -28 20 22 22 9 23 – – 96 pts

