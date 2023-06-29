OK Worlds – Craig, Edler and Wetherell in battle for Podium

Nick Craig leads into the final day of the 2023 OK Dinghy World Championship.

Just one race completed for the Gold fleet at Lyme Regis, won by Daniel Björndahl of Sweden, who in 20th overall has no effect on the leaders.

Craig meanwhile finished in fifth, ahead of overnight leader Sweden’s Niklas Edler who was ninth and third placed Jens Eckardt of Denmark in 12th.

This moved Craig into the lead on 18 pts with Edler now second with 21 pts . . . and up into third is Britain’s Henry Wetherell, a second place finish giving him 22 pts.

Valerian Lebrun of France retains fourth place with 26 pts and fifth is Jens Eckardt of Denmark on 27 pts.



With an offshore breeze for the first time this week, everyone expected a shifting unstable race, but it was a bit more than that. Only one gold fleet race was held with no silver fleet races finished.

Russ Clark, from Britain led New Zealand’s Greg Wilcox around the top mark with the left side coming in strong. Wilcox took the lead downwind, rounding the opposite gate to Wetherell, who took the lead on the second beat in a big left hander leaving the right side stranded.

Wetherell led to the gate as the wind started to die, and then Björndahl went wider and found enough pressure to sail into the lead to win the race, in a light onshore sea breeze from Wetherell and former champion Jim Hunt.

A very pleased Daniel Björndahl said . . . “It ended up I light conditions and it was my lucky day I think, and actually when we started the second race I managed to be in front as well, but it was cancelled as the wind died, but I am happy.”

There is one day left and two races possible on the final day and it really is still wide open.

OK World Championships – Day 4 Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (145 entries)

Full results available here . . .

2023 Ovington Boats and Pro-Set Resins OK Dinghy World Championship hosted by Lyme Regis Sailing Club Ltd.