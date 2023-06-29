Russell Peters leads RS Elite Nationals at Strangford Lough

Russell Peters crewed by Greg Wells and Zeb Elliott, sailing Riff Raff, are overnight leaders after the second day of the Cathedral Eye Clinic RS Elite National Championship at Strangford Lough.

PRO Ruan O’Tiarnaigh managed to get four races completed following the single race of the first day, won by Peters, who now holds a two point lead after discarding a third place finish to post 7 pts.

Second is Soak Therapy of Tom Hewitson who took two race wins Thursday and discarded a 6th to post 9 pts.

In third is Storm of John Gunning who won the opening race today and then finished second behind The Love Bug of Jane Buchanan in the second race.

Gunning is on 12 pts, Buchanan fourth with 18 pts and in fifth is Eclipse of Elliott Caldwell with 22 pts.

RS Elite National Championship – Day 2 after 5 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st 20 – Riff Raff Russell Peters RYS – – 1 2 -3 2 2 – – 7 pts

2nd 100 – Soak Therapy Tom Hewitson HISC – – 3 4 -6 1 1 – – 9 pts

3rd 37 – Storm John Gunning RUYC – – 2 1 2 -7 7 – – 12 pts

4th 53 – The Love Bug Jane Buchanan RNIYC – – 5 9 1 -11 3 – – 18 pts

5th 92 – Urafiki James Yearsley HISC – – 4 5 4 -10 9 – – 22 pts

6th 44 – Eclipse Elliott Caldwell HISC – – 6 7 -9 4 5 – – 22 pts

7th 61 – Disco Inferno Matt Abbiss HISC – – 10 6 -18 6 4 – – 26 pts

8th 11 – Egg 1 Paul Lewis HISC – – 9 -13 7 8 6 – – 30 pts

9th 76 – Foudafafa Tim Peters HISC – – 8 8 -14 3 12 – – 31 pts

10th 89 – Theo Steven Hammond HISC – – 7 3 12 -13 10 – – 32 pts

11th 64 – Toucan Andrew Vaughan RNIYC – – -11 11 11 5 8 – – 35 pts

12th 17 – Bamboozled Janice McCrudden SLYC – – 15 12 5 9 -19 – – 41 pts

13th 19 – Tuppence Brian Corry SLYC – – -16 14 8 12 13 – – 47 pts

14th 50 – Anchorman Gerry Reid RNIYC – – 13 10 10 -15 14 – – 47 pts

15th 8 – TNT Scott Hagan SLYC – – 12 15 13 -16 11 – – 51 pts

16th 55 – Wombat Mark Holliday HISC – – -17 16 15 14 17 – – 62 pts

17th 58 – Speedwell Julian Morgan SLYC – – 14 -18 16 18 16 – – 64 pts

18th 49 – Swallow John McRobert BBC – – -18 17 17 17 15 – – 66 pts