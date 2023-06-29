Russell Peters leads RS Elite Nationals at Strangford Lough

Russell Peters crewed by Greg Wells and Zeb Elliott, sailing Riff Raff, are overnight leaders after the second day of the Cathedral Eye Clinic RS Elite National Championship at Strangford Lough.
PRO Ruan O’Tiarnaigh managed to get four races completed following the single race of the first day, won by Peters, who now holds a two point lead after discarding a third place finish to post 7 pts.
Second is Soak Therapy of Tom Hewitson who took two race wins Thursday and discarded a 6th to post 9 pts.
In third is Storm of John Gunning who won the opening race today and then finished second behind The Love Bug of Jane Buchanan in the second race.
Gunning is on 12 pts, Buchanan fourth with 18 pts and in fifth is Eclipse of Elliott Caldwell with 22 pts.
RS Elite National Championship – Day 2 after 5 races, 1 discard (18 entries)
1st 20 – Riff Raff Russell Peters RYS – – 1 2 -3 2 2 – – 7 pts
2nd 100 – Soak Therapy Tom Hewitson HISC – – 3 4 -6 1 1 – – 9 pts
3rd 37 – Storm John Gunning RUYC – – 2 1 2 -7 7 – – 12 pts
4th 53 – The Love Bug Jane Buchanan RNIYC – – 5 9 1 -11 3 – – 18 pts
5th 92 – Urafiki James Yearsley HISC – – 4 5 4 -10 9 – – 22 pts
6th 44 – Eclipse Elliott Caldwell HISC – – 6 7 -9 4 5 – – 22 pts
7th 61 – Disco Inferno Matt Abbiss HISC – – 10 6 -18 6 4 – – 26 pts
8th 11 – Egg 1 Paul Lewis HISC – – 9 -13 7 8 6 – – 30 pts
9th 76 – Foudafafa Tim Peters HISC – – 8 8 -14 3 12 – – 31 pts
10th 89 – Theo Steven Hammond HISC – – 7 3 12 -13 10 – – 32 pts
11th 64 – Toucan Andrew Vaughan RNIYC – – -11 11 11 5 8 – – 35 pts
12th 17 – Bamboozled Janice McCrudden SLYC – – 15 12 5 9 -19 – – 41 pts
13th 19 – Tuppence Brian Corry SLYC – – -16 14 8 12 13 – – 47 pts
14th 50 – Anchorman Gerry Reid RNIYC – – 13 10 10 -15 14 – – 47 pts
15th 8 – TNT Scott Hagan SLYC – – 12 15 13 -16 11 – – 51 pts
16th 55 – Wombat Mark Holliday HISC – – -17 16 15 14 17 – – 62 pts
17th 58 – Speedwell Julian Morgan SLYC – – 14 -18 16 18 16 – – 64 pts
18th 49 – Swallow John McRobert BBC – – -18 17 17 17 15 – – 66 pts