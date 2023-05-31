RS800 European Championship – Leaders stay together for Day 2

After day 2 of the RS800 European Championship at Circolo Vela Torbole on Lake Garda, Emma and Luke McEwen (4,4,1) are tied for the lead with Guy Filmore and Tom Morris.

Filmore and Morris were on fire with a 1, 1, 2 scoreline for the day to move up to challenge the McEwens who added a 4, 3, 1 to their score, while day 1 leaders John Mather and Phil Walker drop to third overall.

Flat water and a consistent 15 knots meant that the racing was tight all the way through the 30 boat fleet. With the race course set in the middle of the lake, both corners looked favourable for potential gains.

After Filmore and Morris had swept-up the first two races, the afternoon breeze was falling away in the last race and it was a high risk strategy to chase the gain features on the corners of the race course.

Luke and Emma followed the text book and played the shifts up the middle, sailed the shortest distance to the mark and led the fleet the whole way round,.

Extending their lead with great pace in the marginal downwind conditions to take the win and maintain their lead with Filmore and Morris.