RORC condolences for two sailors lost at sea over the weekend

The Royal Ocean Racing Club was saddened to hear that two sailors had been lost at sea this past weekend.

Racing in the English Channel in two separate races organised by JOG and the Sussex Yacht Club.

Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the family and friends of the two sailors at this difficult time.

Teasing Machine wins RORC Myth of Malham Race

The Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Myth of Malham Race attracted a record entry of 147 boats racing under the IRC Rating Rule for the Myth of Malham Cup. The 235nm race attracted the largest entry for any offshore yacht race, since the 2022 Newport Bermuda.

After IRC time correction, RORC Vice Commodore Eric de Turckheim racing NMD 54 Teasing Machine (FRA) was the winner.

Teasing Machine crew: Eric de Turckheim, Bertrand Castelnerac, Christian Ponthieu, Jerome Teillet, Laurent Mahy, Laurent Pages, Paco Lepoutre, Quentin Bouchacourt, Quentin Le Nabour, Tony Brochet.

Runner-up was RORC Commodore James Neville in his debut race with Carkeek 45 Ino Noir (GBR). Third was the Family De Graaf’s Ker 43 Baraka GP (NED). Fourth was Jean Pierre Barjon’s Botin 65 Spirit of Lorina (GBR).

Peter Morton’s Maxi 72 Notorious (GBR) took Line Honours, won IRC Super Zero and was fifth overall.

Gorm Gondesen’s Nica (GER) took Multihull Line Honours.

Congratulations to all of the class winners including . . .

(IRC One) Gilles Fournier & Corinne Migraine’s Pintia, (IRC Two) Ross Applebey’s Scarlet Oyster, (IRC Three) Mike Yates’ JAGO, (IRC T-H) Dan & Zeb Fellow’s Orbit, and (IRC Four) Scherzo of Cowes raced by Joph Carter & Robbie Southall.

Forty-Seven pairs started in IRC Two-Handed for the Myth of Malham and there was joy and pain for teams in the race.

The winner of IRC Two-Handed after time correction was Dan & Zeb Fellows racing Sun Fast 3300 Orbit (GBR).

Second by just 82 seconds after IRC time correction was Ian Hoddle racing Sun Fast 3300 Gameon (GBR), racing with Ollie Wyatt. Third was Christian Teichmann’s JPK 1030 Vela Roja (GER) racing with Hugh Brayshaw.

Race eight of the 2023 RORC Season’s Points Championship series will be held in Irish Waters, the 235nm Dun Laoghaire to Dingle Race, organised by The National Yacht Club, will start on Wednesday 7 June.

Read more here . . .