Filipe Silva takes lead at Finn World Masters after Day 2

Filipe Silva of Portugal, now leads the 2023 Finn World Masters at Nea Iraklitsa, Kavala, Greece.

Winner of the only race on Day 2, David Terol from Spain, moves up to second with Italy’s Marco Buglielli up to third.

Day 1 leader Laurent Hay of France (1, 26) drops to 7th overall.

Best placed British competitor is Nick Craig (3, 41) in 13th with 44 pts, with Simon Percival (8, 57) in 27th.



Race 2 got underway after one general recall in 7-8 knots, with a lot of new faces at the front following a right-hand shift halfway up the first beat.

First round the top was Zlatko Atanasov, from Bulgaria, from Australia’s Lucas Prescott and Marald van Reijse from The Netherlands.

Terol rounded next and was up to third at the next windward mark to take the lead on the final downwind to lead into the finish by just a few boatlengths from Boguslaw Nowakowski, from Poland with Atanasov third.

Two races are now scheduled for Wednesday at 13.00 after the Annual Masters Meeting in the morning.

2023 Finn World Masters – Leaders after 2 races (145 entries)

1st POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

2nd ESP 7 David TEROL – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA 2 Marco BUGLIELLI – – 6 15 – – 21 pts

4th HUN 7 Székely ANTAL – – 17 5 – – 22 pts

5th CZE 2 Zdeněk GEBHART – – 10 16 – – 26 pts

6th FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 26 – – 27 pts

7th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER – – 19 8 – – 27 pts

8th CZE 43 Ladislav HYRS – – 27 7 – – 34 pts

9th POL 26 Boguslaw NOWAKOWSKI – – 35 2 – – 37 pts

10th SVK 1 Peter MOSNY – – 14 23 – – 37 pts

11th AUS 75 Phil CHADWICK – – 13 28 – – 41 pts

12th AUS 98 Lucas PRESCOTT – – 36 6 – – 42 pts

13th GBR 18 Nick CRAIG – – 3 41 – – 44 pts

14th UKR 10 Valentyn KLYMENTYEV – – 28 17 – – 45 pts

15th GER 193 Thomas SCHMID – – 5 42 – – 47 pts

16th GRE 11 Vagelis PASCHALERIS – – 11 38 – – 49 pts

17th BRA 32 Pedro LODOVICI – – 32 19 – – 51 pts

18th CZE 318 Martin PLECITÝ – – 29 22 – – 51 pts

19th FIN 269 Mikko TIILIKKA – – 22 31 – – 53 pts

20th NED 148 Peter PEET – – 9 49 – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .