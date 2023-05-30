Filipe Silva takes lead at Finn World Masters after Day 2

Filipe Silva of Portugal, now leads the 2023 Finn World Masters at Nea Iraklitsa, Kavala, Greece.
Winner of the only race on Day 2, David Terol from Spain, moves up to second with Italy’s Marco Buglielli up to third.
Day 1 leader Laurent Hay of France (1, 26) drops to 7th overall.
Best placed British competitor is Nick Craig (3, 41) in 13th with 44 pts, with Simon Percival (8, 57) in 27th.
Race 2 got underway after one general recall in 7-8 knots, with a lot of new faces at the front following a right-hand shift halfway up the first beat.
First round the top was Zlatko Atanasov, from Bulgaria, from Australia’s Lucas Prescott and Marald van Reijse from The Netherlands.
Terol rounded next and was up to third at the next windward mark to take the lead on the final downwind to lead into the finish by just a few boatlengths from Boguslaw Nowakowski, from Poland with Atanasov third.
Two races are now scheduled for Wednesday at 13.00 after the Annual Masters Meeting in the morning.
2023 Finn World Masters – Leaders after 2 races (145 entries)
1st POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 2 4 – – 6 pts
2nd ESP 7 David TEROL – – 7 1 – – 8 pts
3rd ITA 2 Marco BUGLIELLI – – 6 15 – – 21 pts
4th HUN 7 Székely ANTAL – – 17 5 – – 22 pts
5th CZE 2 Zdeněk GEBHART – – 10 16 – – 26 pts
6th FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 26 – – 27 pts
7th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER – – 19 8 – – 27 pts
8th CZE 43 Ladislav HYRS – – 27 7 – – 34 pts
9th POL 26 Boguslaw NOWAKOWSKI – – 35 2 – – 37 pts
10th SVK 1 Peter MOSNY – – 14 23 – – 37 pts
11th AUS 75 Phil CHADWICK – – 13 28 – – 41 pts
12th AUS 98 Lucas PRESCOTT – – 36 6 – – 42 pts
13th GBR 18 Nick CRAIG – – 3 41 – – 44 pts
14th UKR 10 Valentyn KLYMENTYEV – – 28 17 – – 45 pts
15th GER 193 Thomas SCHMID – – 5 42 – – 47 pts
16th GRE 11 Vagelis PASCHALERIS – – 11 38 – – 49 pts
17th BRA 32 Pedro LODOVICI – – 32 19 – – 51 pts
18th CZE 318 Martin PLECITÝ – – 29 22 – – 51 pts
19th FIN 269 Mikko TIILIKKA – – 22 31 – – 53 pts
20th NED 148 Peter PEET – – 9 49 – – 58 pts