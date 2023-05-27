The Ocean Race – Team Malizia set new 24 hour monohull distance record

Incredibly, Team Malizia have set a new 24 hour monohull distance record, edging past the mark set earlier Friday – 640.91 nautical miles – by Team Holcim-PRB, by the narrowest of margins.

Skipper Boris Herrmann and his team have kept pushing the pace in the strong winds and relatively flat seas and at approximately 22:20 UTC Friday, posted a 24-hour distance of 641.13 nautical miles, to raise the bar even futher.

In the last 36 hours the leading three IMOCAs have all continued at better than a 605-mile pace, beating the previous record for The Ocean Race of 602 nautical miles.

Team Malizia broke the 24h speed record challenge sponsored by Ulysse Nardin at 641.13 nm.

Note: All ‘records’ are based on mileage recorded by the Race Management System and are subject to ratificantion by the World Sailing Speed Record Council.