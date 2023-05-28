The Ocean Race – Biotherm IMOCA has broken main shroud

Skipper Paul Mielhat has reported that the Biotherm IMOCA has broken the mast main shroud on the port side of the boat.

This happened early Sunday morning (CEST) as the team was racing between Iceland and the UK, en route to theLeg 5 finish in Aarhus, Denmark.

Everybody is safe onboard and the mast is still in position.

The crew has managed to put halyards on the outrigger to secure the mast.

Biotherm is now sailing under J2 with one reef in the mainsail, and is currently on starboard tack.

Race leader 11th Hour Racing Team is looking for its second consecutive leg win and the overall lead in The Ocean Race.

At 11:00 UTC on Sunday, the leader had 260 miles to sail, and a 25 mile lead to protect.

The ETA for the winning boat is after 04:30 local time in Aarhus, 02:30 GMT, in the early hours of Monday morning.