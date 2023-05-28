Presidential elections delay start of Dragon World Championship

The much-anticipated Dragon 2023 World Championship, sponsored by the Arar Petroleum Co., is set to begin Monday in Bodrum, Turkey.

Due to a second round of Turkish Presidential elections held over the weekend, there was a delay to the start of the racing.



The Championship will now take place over 5 days and comprise 10 races, finishing Friday 2 June.

First racing is scheduled for Monday 29 May with two races back-to-back.

Among the 25 entries are four British crews . . .

TBA Tim Tavinor, Andrew Norden and Harriet Norden – Stone SC

192 BLUEBOTTLE Graham Bailey, Julia Bailey, Ruairidh Scott and Will Bedford – RYS

819 FEVER Klaus Diederichs, Diego Negri and Jamie Lea – RORC

820 LOUISE RACING Grant Gordon, Luke Patience, James Williamson and Faye Chatterton – RYS