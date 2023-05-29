Wells and Tulloch winners of the Flying 15 Southern Championships

Greg Wells and David Tulloch were winners of the Flying 15 Southerns and Bulwark Trophy OM hosted by Hayling ISland SC.

The local pair were the only crew to keep their results in single figures . . . finishing with a four point advantage over second placed Andy McKee and Richard Jones (Dovestone SC), with Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado (HISC / WYC) in third.

Subshine and light breeze was the order of the day for the 25 strong fleet in Hayling Bay with Dave and Harry Lucas taking the first race, then Nick Peters and Guy the second.

To round out the first day Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett won race 3, but Wells and Tulloch were already leaders in the clubhouse with a 7, 3, 2, placing them 3 points ahead of Lovering and Alvarado (5, 6, 4) with Peters and Guy (11, 1, 5) third.

Day 2 saw Davy and Huett take their second win with Wells and Tulloch in second McKee and Jones in third.

Lovering and Alvarado won the final race with McKee and Jones second, but a safe fourth place finish for Wells and Tulloch behind Andrew Jameson and James Grant was enough to clinch the title.

The event was run in tandem with the HISC F15 Bulwark Trophy open meeting giving Wells and Tulloch a double victory.

Flying Fifteen 2023 Southern Championship and Bulwark Trophy OM (25 entries)

1st 4112 Greg Wells and David Tulloch -7 3 2 2 4 – – 11 pts

2nd 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones 3 7 -11 3 2 – – 15 pts

3rd 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 5 6 4 (26.0 UFD) 1 – – 16 pts

4th 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 9 -13 1 1 9 – – 20 pts

5th 3951 Nick Peters and Guy 11 1 5 -16 6 – – 23 pts

6th 4004 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp 6 4 -14 4 10 – – 24 pts

7th 3793 Peter Allam and Jo Allam 4 8 9 5 (26.0 RET) – – 26 pts

8th 4055 ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader 2 -15 3 10 12 – – 27 pts

9th 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Weatherill 8 -14 8 7 8 – – 31 pts

10th 4017 Dave Lucas and Harry Lucas 1 12 -13 13 7 – – 33 pts

11th 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant 12 2 16 (26.0 UFD) 3 – – 33 pts

12th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie Mckellar 15 5 15 9 -17 – – 44 pts

13th 3918 Paul Busby and Neil Barford (26.0 UFD) 17 6 11 15 – – 49 pts

14th 4107 Mark Wood and Anne-Marie Wood 13 -21 18 14 5 – – 50 pts

15th 3953 Robert Hogben and Glyn Morgan 14 18 10 8 (26.0 RET) – – 50 pts

16th 4030 Alastair Stevenson and John Hanson 10 19 7 15 -20 – – 51 pts

17th 3971 Bill Chard and Josh Preater -23 9 20 6 18 – – 53 pts

18th 3914 Adrian Tattersall and Keith -22 10 17 12 14 – – 53 pts

19th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson 16 16 12 -19 11 – – 55 pts

20th 3903 Adrian Simpson and Carl Whitehill 17 11 -22 22 13 – – 63 pts

21st 3884 Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt 18 22 (26.0 DNC) 17 16 – – 73 pts

22nd 4011 Jeremy Valentine and Richard Hall 19 20 21 20 -22 – – 80 pts

23rd 3939 Athol King and Roger King 21 23 19 21 (26.0 UFD) – – 84 pts

24th 4041 Simon Cooper and Alastair Cooper 20 -24 23 23 19 – – 85 pts

25th 3912 Charlie Mckee and Simon Montague (26.0 DNC) 26.0 DNC 26.0 DNC 18 21 – – 91 pts