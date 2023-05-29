SoakInsure RS Elite Southern Championship for Tom and Jo Hewitson and Smith

Tom Hewitson sailing with Jo Hewitson and Colin Smith was the winner of the SoakInsure RS Elite 2023 Southern Championship.

After sprinting into the lead over the first two days of sun and light breezes, day 3 finally provided some testing conditions in Hayling Bay.

Hewitson racked-up four race wins in the first six race to top the leaderboard with 9 pts, three ahead of Toby Strauss with Rob Cruickshank and Aidan Mitchell on 12pts.

Simon Stewart led the chasing pack on 23 pts, with Russell Peters in fourth with 27pts and Andrew Partington fifth on 28 and Andrew Archibald sixth with 29.

THe change in conditions for the final two races brought a change to the results sheet, with Russell Peters sailing with Zeb Elliot and Elliot Wells, finding the conditions more to his liking, and taking both race wins.

He was chased home by Paul Lewis with Rosie Lewis and Simon Tonks in race 7 and by Elliot Caldwell with Steve Fisher and Mark Bowers in race 8.

Meanwhile Tom Hewitson added a 7 (discard) and 4 to finish with with the title on 18 pts.

Second was Toby Strauss with Rob Cruickshank and Aidan Mitchell on 21 pts and completing the podium, Peters, Elliot and Wells with 29 pts.

The event was hosted at Hayling Island SC, the home of the RS Elite.

RS Elite Southern Championship – Final after 8 races (15 entries)

1st 100 Tom Hewitson, Jo Hewitson, Colin Smith HISC – – 5 5 1 1 1 1 -7 4 – – 18 pts

2nd 65 Toby Strauss, Rob Cruickshank, Aidan Mitchell HISC – – 3 2 3 -10 2 2 4 5 – – 21 pts

3rd 20 Russell Peters, Zeb Elliot, Elliot Wells HISC – – 4 -8 4 3 8 8 1 1 – – 29 pts

4th 44 Elliot Caldwell, Steve Fisher, Mark Bowers HISC – – -16 3 10 6 6 6 6 2 – – 39 pts

5th 25 Andrew Archibald, Pippa Archibald, Tom Payne HISC – – 9 6 5 2 9 7 -12 9 – – 47 pts

6th 66 Andrew Partington, Gareth Edwards, Chris Witty HISC – – 10 1 8 4 5 10 11 -16 – – 49 pts

7th 92 James Yearsley, Jonny Costard, Anna Wells HISC – – 1 4 9 -14 14 9 9 6 – – 52 pts

8th 11 Paul Lewis, Rosie Lewis, Simon Tonks HISC 7 9 2 7 13 15 2 -16 – – 55 pts

9th 67 Simon Stewart, Eddie Owen, Tom Stewart HISC 2 -16 7 8 3 3 16 16 – – 55 pts

10th 46 Anne Barletta, Debbie Jarvis, Jez White HISC 6 -16 14 13 4 5 8 8 – – 58 pts

11th 89 Steven Hammond, Nigel Hammond HISC -12 12 12 5 11 12 5 3 – – 60 pts

12th 6 Adrian Ward, Sarah Ward HISC 14 7 -16 11 10 14 3 7 – – 66 pts

13th 29 Jamie Muir, Mark Nethercleft, Rob Ashman HISC 11 10 13 15 7 4 13 -16 – – 73 pts

14th 69 David Nicholls, David Watson, David Robins HISC 8 11 11 12 12 11 -14 10 – – 75 pts

15th 76 Tim Peters, Adrian WIlliams, Jerry Vigus HISC 13 -16 6 9 16 13 10 16 – – 83 pts