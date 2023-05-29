The Ocean Race – 11th Hour Racing Team win Leg 5

11th Hour Racing Team win Leg 5, grab overall lead in The Ocean Race.

Nearly 4 hours after 11th Hour Racing Team arrived in Aarhus, Denmark on Monday morning to win the leg, Team Holcim-PRB took a hard-earned second place finish, holding off Team Malizia who finished just five minutes behind.

The win was doubly important . . . the transatlantic race is a double-points scoring leg and with the win, 11th Hour Racing Team has climbed to the top of the overall leaderboard for the first time.

“It’s a good feeling to be at the top of the table,” admitted 11th Hour Skipper Charlie Enright when he finally stepped ashore. “It’s more important to be on top in July than it is now, but this is a step in the right direction.”

For Team Malizia, the third place finish drops them further behind than they would like on the overall leaderboard, but co-skipper Will Harris was defiant and confident when asked if they could still win the race.

“Of course we can. For sure, definitely. Anything can happen in this race. You have to keep believeing all the way to the finish… there is plenty to fight for still,” he said.

While Biotherm, with a broken shroud, remains on the race course, nearing the top of Scotland, and with over 750 nautical miles to go to the finish. The team is sailing slowly, protecting the mast, and won’t be in Aarhus until the end of the week.

