RS800 European Championship – British teams dominate on Lake Garda

John Mather and Phil Walker of HISC are tied for the lead with Emma and Luke McEwen of Royal Lymington YC.

With only two races scheduled for Monday, Mather and Walker, and the McEewns both have a 1, 2 scoreline to lead the RS800 European Championship, tied on 3 points.

In third place are Guy Filmore and Tom Morris (3, 3) with 6 points, and fourth Tom Darling and Maria Stanley (4, 4) with 8 points.

Conditions for the first day were ideal, with the afternoon Ora thermal wind building from the South to a good 15 knots, strong enough to set pulses racing but kind enough to break us all in gently to twin-wire action around the race course.

The Circolo Vela Torbole committee laid their self-propelled GPS marks, a great innovation for Garda as it is about 400m deep, with a good length course in the middle of the lake.

Tom Guy ran a very helpful debrief for all the sailors with tips on tuning and technique, followed by a tasty snack and Aperol spritz in the sunshine served by the friendly CVT bar team.

The sailors reconvened for a big barbeque at the club in the evening, ready for a potential three-race day Tuesday.

RS800 European Championship – Leaders after 2 races (30 entries)