Dutch World Cup Allianz Regatta next on Olympic path

The World Cup Allianz Regatta 2023 for Olympic Classes will be held in Almere and/ or Lelystad, the Netherlands, from Tuesday 31 May to Sunday 4 June.

A number of classes have been cancelled – the 470 Mixed, Nacra 17 and iQfoil Women – with racing taking place for the 49er, 49erFX, ILCA 7, ILCA 6, and the Formula Kite Men and Women.

Of these events the main British interest is in the Formula Kite with Lily Young and Katie Dabson in the women and Arthur Brown, Connor Bainbridge, Adam Farrington and Dan Harris in the men.

There are also British entries in the 49er, with Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones and ILCA 7 with James Percival Cooke.

The next major event for the Olympic Classes is Kieler Week in Germany starting on the 17 June, which will be the last open event before the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event (7 to 16 July).

That event will only feature one entry per class/country following a strict Olympic format, and will take place at the Marseille Marina Olympic venue.

The names of the competitors competing in the Test Event must be declared by 15 June 2023, so the British Sailing Team will make their critical selections before Kiel.

This is a key event for the British Sailing Team (BST) . . . at the last two Olympics, of the ten crews selected for the final test event, 90% went on the compete at the Games.

Perhaps that is why to date none of the top BST members are entered for Kiel instead concentrating on the Allianz Sailing World Championships in Scheveningen, Holland, from 10 to 20 August 2023 in a bid to make their mark on the BST Paris Olymic selection process.

The RYA is expected to announce the British Sailing Team competitors for the Paris 2024 Sailing Team Test Event this week.

