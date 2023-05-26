Boats, beach and bars . . . it must be the Finn Masters

Around 150 Finns from 30 nations are descending on the small town of Nea Iraklitsa, Greece, for the 2023 Finn Masters.

Measurement and registration takes place from 26-28 May followed by eight races over five days from 29 May to 2 June for what promises to be a fascinating and beautiful week of racing.

It is a perfect venue for the Finn Masters with the boat park along the waterfront overlooking the azure ocean, an idyllic sandy beach just a few steps away and a mesmerising range of bars and restaurants to choose from each night.

Those who have arrived early have been spellbound by the beauty of the place and have enjoyed some good days of training in warm sea breezes.

The World No. 1, Laurent Hay, from France, is definitely on form, having picked up the silver medal at the European Championship in Csopak, Hungary, just last week.

While he has won his age category in the Masters several times, he has yet to win the overall title. This year could be his best chance yet.

However, the competition will be fierce with eight of out the top 10 of the world ranking list taking part as well as many others.

For many sailors the Finn World Masters remains a bucket list event with a lot of former sailors coming back to relive their youth or just to prove they still have it.

The Masters is different from many events with all the age groups racing together is one mass fleet and 150 boats on the start line is going to be a lot of fun.