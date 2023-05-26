11th Hour Racing Team has activated Hazard warning

11th Hour Racing Team has activated its Hazard warning to alert Race Control that they had hit something.

At 15:41 UTC on Thursday 25 May, while racing in Leg 5 of The Ocean Race, approximately 750 nm off the coast of Newfoundland, sailing at 29 knots in 28+ knots of wind speed, 11th Hour Racing reported hitting something, suspected to be a marine mammal.

The impact caused two crew injuries onboard . . . Trimmer Charlie Dalin (FRA) has a suspected mild concussion, and Media Crew Member Amory Ross (USA) has injured his shoulder. The three other sailors onboard are uninjured.

The Race’s on-call Doctor has prescribed treatment and is monitoring the situation closely.



After the incident, the crew conducted boat checks and as far as they can visually assess, have no damage.

Skipper Charlie Enright (USA), Navigator Simon Fisher (GBR), and Trimmer Justine Mettraux (SUI) – will continue to race the boat to their final destination Aarhus, Denmark.

11th Hour Racing were leading at the time of the impact, they continue to hold a 16 nm lead from Holcim – PRB at 22:00 hrs Thursday sailing at 25 knots.