Alinghi Red Bull Racing splash second AC40

Alinghi Red Bull Racing, the Swiss challenger for the 37th America’s Cup has received its second AC40.

In an important step forward in the Swiss campaign for the 37th America’s Cup, Alinghi Red Bull Racing — representing the Société Nautique de Genève — has taken delivery of a second AC40 one-design foiling boat meaning the Swiss challenger can soon match race on the America’s Cup course in Barcelona.

The seven members of the Driving Group will rotate between the boats, accompanied in turn by the two Sailing Team Advisors Pietro Sibello and Dean Barker and by Ernesto Bertarelli.

With just four months to go to meeting its rivals for the first time at the opening America’s Cup pre-regatta in Vilanova y Geltrù in mid-September, Alinghi Red Bull Racing is getting into race mode and will soon start valuable two-boat training sessions on the water following months of virtual two boat training on a simulator.

The team will alternate between match racing the two AC40s and training on their AC75 from next week, while the design team in Barcelona and the build team in Ecublens, Switzerland, continue working on the new race boat.