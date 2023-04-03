Lovering and Cockerill triumph at Solo and Europe Hayling Open Meeting

Hayling Island SC hosted two Open Meeting over the weekend.

Both went to the final races with Richard Lovering winning the final Solo race to take victory ahead of Oliver Davenport, and Jamie Morgan.

And Steve Cockerill winning the two final Europe race to take victory ahead of Jason Belben with Hector Cisneros, who had lead the first day tied with Cockerill, eventually finishing third.

Conditions were breezy with the NW wind on Sunday providing conditions closer to a winter series and a tough sail back from Hayling Bay.

Later thes month (16-17 April) HISC will hold open meetings for Contender, Fireball & 5o5 classes – On-line Entry here . . .

Solo Tyler Trophy Open Meeting – Final Leaders (30 entries)

1st 5831 Richard Lovering HISC -8 4 3 2 2 1 – – 12 pts

2nd 6061 Oliver Davenport Northampton SC 5 1 6 1 (OCS) 2 – – 15 pts

3rd 6064 Jamie Morgan Rutland SC 2 (OCS) 2 8 5 4 – – 21 pts

4th 5502 Robert Gullan HISC 1 8 4 5 (OCS) 6 – – 24 pts

5th 5691 Guy Mayger HISC 13 6 -16 4 1 3 – – 27 pts

6th 5914 Paul Davis Lymington Town SC -11 7 5 3 8 5 – – 28 pts

7th 6055 Jonathan Swain Carsington 4 -19 8 7 9 7 – – 35 pts

8th 602 Chris Brown Draycote 18 9 1 12 (OCS) 10 – – 50 pts

9th 5744 Iain Mcgregor Salcombe YC 10 12 11 13 4 (RET) – – 50 pts

10th 5781 Alex Butler HISC 9 11 -14 11 11 9 – – 51 pts

Full Solo Tylet Trophy results available here . . .

Europe Open Meeting – Final Leaders (28 entries)

1st 417 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 2 4 1 -5 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd 235 Jason Belben Stokes Bay SC -3 3 3 2 2 2 – – 12 pts

3rd 415 Hector Cisneros Datchet Water SC 1 2 4 4 7 (29.0 RET) – – 18 pts

4th 392 Adam Catlow Leigh and Lowton SC 5 1 6 -9 6 6 – – 24 pts

5th 412 Jeremy Hartley Stokes Bay SC 4 11 -12 3 3 8 – – 29 pts

6th 381 Sue Ogg Netley SC 7 7 9 -11 4 3 – – 30 pts

7th 411 Lucy Boreham Chichester YC 9 -21 15 1 9 4 – – 38 pts

8th 419 Emma Pearson Stokes Bay SC 6 5 -19 10 8 9 – – 38 pts

9th 418 Gareth Tweedle Emsworth SC -15 6 7 6 10 10 – – 39 pts

10th 388 Mandy Horton Grafham 11 -12 2 12 5 11 – – 41 pts

Full Europe results available here . . .