Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Only iQFOil manage any racing on Day 1

There was a great mood of anticipation as the Olympic classes of the 52 Troefo Princesa Sofia prepared to start their first races this morning.

But after a breezy day Sunday when winds were up to 25kts Monday’s winds were calm, with the Bay of Palma smooth with only a few ripples on the water’s surface.

Eventually the men’s iQFOil managed a single race of five flights on the first day.

Best placed leaders are Kun Bi (CHN), Adrien Metsre, Yun Pouliquen and Nicolas Goyard (FRA), Sebastian Koerdel (GER) and Joshua Armit (NZL).

Best placed British competitors are Matthew Barton in 19th, Sam Sills in 25th, Duncan Monahaan 31st and 43rd Max Beaman.

Racing for the womens iQFoil, the Mixed 470, the ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 were all cancelled.

From 11:00hrs Tuesday the other six Olympic classes will start their events.

iQFOil Men (135 entries)

1st CHN 1 Kun BI – – 1 pts

2nd FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE – – 1 pts

3rd FRA 16 Yun POULIQUEN – – 1 pts

4th FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 1 pts

5th GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 1 pts

6th NZL 59 Joshua ARMIT – – 1 pts

7th FRA 1 Tom ARNOUX – – 3 pts

8th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS – – 3 pts

9th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – 3 pts

10th ISR 30 Tomer VARDIMON – – 3 pts

11th LTU 7 Rytis JASIUNAS – – 3 pts

12th SUI 63 Elia COLOMBO – – 3 pts

Full results available here . . .