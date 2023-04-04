Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Day 2 is underway

Day 2 is underway off Mallorca and the first competitors are starting to head out

All ten Olympic classes are scheduled to race on the Bay of Palma today as the 1000 plus competitors head out in search of some decent breeze with only a light offshore wind again.

The only successful British competitor yesterday was Britain’s Micky Beckett who finished second behind Finland’s Kaarle Tapper with Australia’s Olympic champion Matt Wearn third.

First starts are scheduled to be at 11:00hrs local with the Womens’ iQFOiL fleet due six races today, the 470 Mixed have three planned, Formula Kite Men have a schedule of four races.

The ILCA 7s and ILCA6s got then too, as do the 49ers.

At 12:30hrs the iQFOiL Men have their first starts scheduled. And then at 13:30hrs it should be the turn of the Nacra 17 Mixed and the 49er FX.

All that is all very theoretical as this morning there was next to no wind around the boatparks and everyone was waiting and staying relaxed but focused and ready to go at a moment’s notice.

