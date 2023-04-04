Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Day 2 – Leading results

Latest leading results and British positions after day 2, Trofeo Princesa Sofía, Mallorca.



In the two 49er classes, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (6, 4) are 7th in the men with 10 pts, behind leaders Kévin Fischcer and Yann Javin of France.

While Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (16, 1) are 10th (top image) with 17 pts behind leader Jo Aleh and Molly Meech of New Zealand.

In the 470 Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (7, 4) are 5th with 11 points behind leaders Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth (4,3) of Germany on 7 pts.

Going well is the British iQFOil sailor Emma Wilson in 2nd place, 5pts behind leader Sharon Kantor of Israel with 3 pits.

While in the men’s ILCA 7 Micky Beckett holds 2nd with 4 pts with leading Tonči Sipanovid of Croatia with back-to-back and 2 pts.

In the women’s ILCA 6 Marit Bouwmeester of Holland leads with 4 pts. Best British is Hannah Snellgrove (4 6) with 12 pts in 11th place.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 took a 6 and 1 for 7 pts, to take 2nd behind Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy with 6 pts.

In the women’s Formula Kites Katie Dabson leads a trio of Brits behind Poema Newland of France, with 3rd Ellie Aldridge and 5th Maddy Anderson.

In the men, Connor Bainbridge is 35th, some way off leader Jannis Maus of Germany.

Day 2 Top Six Class Results:



iQFOil Men after 1 races (135 entries)

1st CHN 1 83 Kun BI – – 1 – – 1 pts

2nd FRA 7 29 Adrien MESTRE – – 1 – – 1 pts

3rd FRA 16 51 Yun POULIQUEN – – 1 – – 1 pts

4th FRA 465 47 Nicolas GOYARD – – 1 – – 1 pts

5th GER 220 1 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 1 – – 1 pts

6th NZL 59 43 Joshua ARMIT – – 1 – – 1 pts

GBR

19th GBR 983 13 Matthew BARTON – – 7 – – 7 7

25th GBR 60 3 Samuel Oliver SILLS – – 9 – – 9 9

iQFOil Women after 4 races (98 entries)

1st ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 1 -23 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – -9 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

3rd ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 1 -9 1 5 – – 7 pts

4th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 3 1 3 -45 – – 7 pts

5th FRA 11 Marion COUTURIER – – 5 1 -11 3 – – 9 pts

6th ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG – – 7 1 3 -9 – – 11 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed after 2 races (53 entries)

1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI DIOTALLEVI – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

4th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

5th AUT 33 Lukas HABERL and Tanja FRANK – – 8 3 – – 11 pts

6th NED 505 Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 1 11 – – 12 pts

ILCA 7 Men after 2 races (184 entries)

1st CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd AUS 199015 Matt WEARN – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

4th FRA 216112 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

5th NED 221850 Duko BOS – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

6th NZL 219921 Thomas SAUNDERS – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

ILCA 6 Women after 4 races (98 entries)

1st NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 222035 Charlotte ROSE – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd POL 197117 Wiktoria GOLEBIOWSKA – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th AUS 204568 Zoe THOMSON – – 6 2 – – 8 pts

5th CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS – – 4 5 – – 9 pts

6th NED 223131 Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 5 5 – – 10 pts

Best GBR:

11th GBR 219908 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 4 6 – – 12 pts

470 Mixed after 2 races (72 entries)

1st GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

2nd GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 6 2 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 1 8 – – 9 pts

4th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOÃO – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

5th FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 7 4 – – 11 pts

6th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 7 4 – – 11 pts

Other GBR

17th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR

49er Men after 2 races (99 entries)

1st FRA 44 Kévin FISCHER and Yann JAUVIN – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris VAN DE WERKEN – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd ESP 317 Albert TORRES NOHALES and Elias Leonard ARETZ QUECK – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 1 7 – – 8 pts

5th BEL 24 Yannick LEFEBVRE and Jan HEUNINCK – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

6th NZL 4 Isaac MCHARDIE and William MCKENZIE – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

7th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 6 4 – – 10 pts

Other GBR

18th GBR 12 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES – – 11 4 – – 25pts

49erFX Women after 2 races (60 entries)

1st NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

2nd USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd GER 55 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

4th SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Ebba BERNTSSON – – 1 7 – – 8 pts

5th BEL 10 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 3 8 – – 11 pts

6th POL 4 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 8 4 – – 12 pts

GBR:

10th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON – – 16 1 – – 17 pts

Kite Women after 3 races (53 entries)

1st FRA PN16 Poema NEWLAND – – 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR KD19 Katie DABSON – – 1 3 2 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR EA10 Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 2 4 1 – – 7 pts

4th NED AL5 Annelous LAMMERTS – – 2 6 4 – – 12 pts

5th GBR MA44 Maddy ANDERSON – – 6 5 5 – – 16 pts

6th ISR GZ3 Gal ZUKERMAN – – 12 2 3 – – 17 pts

Kite Men after 3 races (109 entries)

1st GER JM49 Jannis MAUS – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd SLO TV3 Toni VODIŠEK – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

3rd FRA AM47 Axel MAZELLA – – 2 1 3 – – 6 pts

4th ITA LB113 Lorenzo BOSCHETTI – – 3 2 2 – – 7 pts

5th FRA TD15 Théo DE RAMECOURT – – 5 2 1 – – 8 pts

6th GER FG19 Florian GRUBER – – 3 3 2 – – 8 pts

Best GBR:

35th GBR CB68 Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 1 2 UFD – – 33 pts

Full results available here . . .