Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Day 2 – Leading results

Latest leading results and British positions after day 2, Trofeo Princesa Sofía, Mallorca.
In the two 49er classes, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (6, 4) are 7th in the men with 10 pts, behind leaders Kévin Fischcer and Yann Javin of France.
While Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (16, 1) are 10th (top image) with 17 pts behind leader Jo Aleh and Molly Meech of New Zealand.
In the 470 Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (7, 4) are 5th with 11 points behind leaders Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth (4,3) of Germany on 7 pts.
Going well is the British iQFOil sailor Emma Wilson in 2nd place, 5pts behind leader Sharon Kantor of Israel with 3 pits.
While in the men’s ILCA 7 Micky Beckett holds 2nd with 4 pts with leading Tonči Sipanovid of Croatia with back-to-back and 2 pts.
In the women’s ILCA 6 Marit Bouwmeester of Holland leads with 4 pts. Best British is Hannah Snellgrove (4 6) with 12 pts in 11th place.
John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 took a 6 and 1 for 7 pts, to take 2nd behind Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy with 6 pts.
In the women’s Formula Kites Katie Dabson leads a trio of Brits behind Poema Newland of France, with 3rd Ellie Aldridge and 5th Maddy Anderson.
In the men, Connor Bainbridge is 35th, some way off leader Jannis Maus of Germany.
Day 2 Top Six Class Results:
iQFOil Men after 1 races (135 entries)
1st CHN 1 83 Kun BI – – 1 – – 1 pts
2nd FRA 7 29 Adrien MESTRE – – 1 – – 1 pts
3rd FRA 16 51 Yun POULIQUEN – – 1 – – 1 pts
4th FRA 465 47 Nicolas GOYARD – – 1 – – 1 pts
5th GER 220 1 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 1 – – 1 pts
6th NZL 59 43 Joshua ARMIT – – 1 – – 1 pts
GBR
19th GBR 983 13 Matthew BARTON – – 7 – – 7 7
25th GBR 60 3 Samuel Oliver SILLS – – 9 – – 9 9
iQFOil Women after 4 races (98 entries)
1st ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 1 -23 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – -9 3 1 1 – – 5 pts
3rd ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 1 -9 1 5 – – 7 pts
4th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 3 1 3 -45 – – 7 pts
5th FRA 11 Marion COUTURIER – – 5 1 -11 3 – – 9 pts
6th ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG – – 7 1 3 -9 – – 11 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed after 2 races (53 entries)
1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 4 2 – – 6 pts
2nd ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI DIOTALLEVI – – 3 3 – – 6 pts
3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 6 1 – – 7 pts
4th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON – – 2 6 – – 8 pts
5th AUT 33 Lukas HABERL and Tanja FRANK – – 8 3 – – 11 pts
6th NED 505 Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 1 11 – – 12 pts
ILCA 7 Men after 2 races (184 entries)
1st CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 1 2 – – 3 pts
2nd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd AUS 199015 Matt WEARN – – 4 1 – – 5 pts
4th FRA 216112 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 5 1 – – 6 pts
5th NED 221850 Duko BOS – – 2 5 – – 7 pts
6th NZL 219921 Thomas SAUNDERS – – 3 5 – – 8 pts
ILCA 6 Women after 4 races (98 entries)
1st NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 3 1 – – 4 pts
2nd USA 222035 Charlotte ROSE – – 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd POL 197117 Wiktoria GOLEBIOWSKA – – 2 4 – – 6 pts
4th AUS 204568 Zoe THOMSON – – 6 2 – – 8 pts
5th CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS – – 4 5 – – 9 pts
6th NED 223131 Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 5 5 – – 10 pts
Best GBR:
11th GBR 219908 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 4 6 – – 12 pts
470 Mixed after 2 races (72 entries)
1st GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 4 3 – – 7 pts
2nd GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 6 2 – – 8 pts
3rd ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 1 8 – – 9 pts
4th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOÃO – – 2 8 – – 10 pts
5th FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 7 4 – – 11 pts
6th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 7 4 – – 11 pts
Other GBR
17th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR
49er Men after 2 races (99 entries)
1st FRA 44 Kévin FISCHER and Yann JAUVIN – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris VAN DE WERKEN – – 4 2 – – 6 pts
3rd ESP 317 Albert TORRES NOHALES and Elias Leonard ARETZ QUECK – – 3 3 – – 6 pts
4th USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 1 7 – – 8 pts
5th BEL 24 Yannick LEFEBVRE and Jan HEUNINCK – – 2 6 – – 8 pts
6th NZL 4 Isaac MCHARDIE and William MCKENZIE – – 2 6 – – 8 pts
7th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 6 4 – – 10 pts
Other GBR
18th GBR 12 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES – – 11 4 – – 25pts
49erFX Women after 2 races (60 entries)
1st NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH – – 5 1 – – 6 pts
2nd USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS – – 3 3 – – 6 pts
3rd GER 55 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE – – 4 3 – – 7 pts
4th SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Ebba BERNTSSON – – 1 7 – – 8 pts
5th BEL 10 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 3 8 – – 11 pts
6th POL 4 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 8 4 – – 12 pts
GBR:
10th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON – – 16 1 – – 17 pts
Kite Women after 3 races (53 entries)
1st FRA PN16 Poema NEWLAND – – 1 2 2 – – 5 pts
2nd GBR KD19 Katie DABSON – – 1 3 2 – – 6 pts
3rd GBR EA10 Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 2 4 1 – – 7 pts
4th NED AL5 Annelous LAMMERTS – – 2 6 4 – – 12 pts
5th GBR MA44 Maddy ANDERSON – – 6 5 5 – – 16 pts
6th ISR GZ3 Gal ZUKERMAN – – 12 2 3 – – 17 pts
Kite Men after 3 races (109 entries)
1st GER JM49 Jannis MAUS – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd SLO TV3 Toni VODIŠEK – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts
3rd FRA AM47 Axel MAZELLA – – 2 1 3 – – 6 pts
4th ITA LB113 Lorenzo BOSCHETTI – – 3 2 2 – – 7 pts
5th FRA TD15 Théo DE RAMECOURT – – 5 2 1 – – 8 pts
6th GER FG19 Florian GRUBER – – 3 3 2 – – 8 pts
Best GBR:
35th GBR CB68 Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 1 2 UFD – – 33 pts