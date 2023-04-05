WASZP Grand Final – Championship of Champions heading for San Francisco

The upcoming WASZP Grand Final in San Francisco will provide a major springboard to aspiring young athletes.

Top young male and female sailing athletes from around the world will converge on San Francisco Bay next month to compete for the ultimate prize at the WASZP 2023 Grand Final – Championship of Champions.

Taking place alongside the Mubadala SailGP Season 3 Grand Final in San Francisco over the weekend of the 5 and 6 May, the WASZP Grand Final is the culmination of SailGP’s Inspire Racing x WASZP series and offers the next generation of sailors an unparalleled opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Achieving a podium finish will provide a major springboard to the aspiring young athletes . . .

Tthe winners will receive an incredible money-can’t-buy immersive experience of joining one of the SailGP Teams in Season 4 and the opportunity to ride on an F50.

Heading into just the second Inspire WASZP Grand Final, the program has already reaped huge rewards for its inaugural winners.



Meet male Season 2 SailGP Inspire racing athlete and WASZP champion, Sean Hebert (NZL).

Sean went from 0 to hero after winning both his home event and then going on to win the Championship of Champions at the 2022 WASZP Grand Final.

Sean had an exhilarating ride on the F50 with the New Zealand SailGP Team in Sydney and has since started working with SailGP Technologies, where he has learnt about the complex engineering behind these amazing machines.

SailGP Season 2 Female Inspire Champion Hattie Rogers (GBR) has been involved with the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team – stepping in to train with the team in San Francisco (Season 2), and representing the team as the fleet reserve female athlete in Plymouth (Season 3) and is now involved in the team’s wider pathway program.

The Inspire x WASZP racing program includes training clinics in the lead-up to race days with professional foiling coaches, meet and greets with SailGP Team athletes and senior members of SailGP staff for careers advice and work experiences, as well as additional fitness training.

The Racing will take place during the SailGP event in San Francisco – before and during F50 racing on a mini version of the SailGP race course.

CONFIRMED PARTICIPANTS For 2023



Rachael Betschart (18) and Ethan Thompson (15) // winners of the the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess.

Rebecca Heller (18) and Gavin Ball (19) // winners from the T Mobile US Sail Grand Prix.

Eve Kennedy (19) and Duncan Gregor (18) // winners of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.

Hedvig Doksrød (16) and Jacob Wærsten (16) // winners of the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix.

Emilie Bouchet (19) and Hippolyte Gruet (20) // winners of the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix.

Isi Collado Font (17) and Quique Urios Salinas (20) // winners of the Spain Sail Grand Prix presented by Near.

Daniel Ian Toh (20) // winner of the Singapore Sail Grand Prix.

Seisia Mair (18) and Louis Tilly (15) // winners of the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix.

Stella Bilger (17) and Noah Malpot (17) // winners of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix.