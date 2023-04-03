Trofeo Princesa Sofía racer-cruisers and keelboats concluded Sunday

The 52 Trofeo Princesa Sofía for racer-cruisers and keelboats concluded Sunday in winds of more than 25 knots in the bay of Palma, conditions which prevented the Dragons and Int 6 Metres classes from sailing.

With nearly 60 teams representing ten nationalities winners were . . .

Sal (J/80), Patakin (J/70), Stella (6 Metres), Mr. Nova (Dragon), Santina (ORC 1-3), Abracadabra (ORC 4-5) and Kyo V (A2) are the champions for racer-cruisers and keelboats.

The Sala Magna of the Real Club Náutico de Palma hosted the prize-giving ceremony for the winners of the cruiser and monotype categories.

Full results available here.

The 52 Trofeo Princesa Sofía now goes into Olympic mode from Monday, with 984 teams and 1,269 sailors of 66 nationalities competing for glory in the ten Olympic class categories that will feature in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On Monday, 3 April, the first British squad members competing include . . .

Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris, and Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr in the 470 class.

Matilda Nicholls, Daisy Collingridge and Hannah Snellgrove in the ILCA 6, and Micky Beckett, Elliot Hanson, Sam Whaley and Dan Whiteley in the ILCA7.