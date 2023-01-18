Sail Melbourne 2023 – Podium finish for Beckett and Hanson

The British Sailing Team members at Sail Melbourne 2023 rounded off a successful trip with 1st and 2nd in the ILCA 7 (Laser) class.

The four strong British entry finished with four of the top six places . . . Mike Beckett in first (image above), Elliot Hanson second, Dan Whiteley fifth and Sam Whaley sixth.

Australia’s Swifto Elliott claimed third on the podium holding off a strong challenge from Kiwi George Gautrey who had to settle for fourth.

Overseas competitors also featured strongly in the ILCA 6 Radial fleet, where Marie Erdi of Hungary took a one point victory ahead of Aussie Zoe Thomson with Swiss sailor Maud Jayet in third.

The Australian Sailing Para Championships also wrapped up, with Alison Weatherly securing the National Championship ahead of reigning Australian Sailing Para Sailor of the Year, Chris Symonds.

Other Olympic class winners:

ILCA6 Radial – HUN Maria ERDI

470 Mixed – AUS Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS

49er Men- AUS Tom BURTON and Max PAUL

49erfX Women – AUS Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE

iQFoil Men – AUS Grae MORRIS

iQFoil Women – AUS Samantha COSTIN

Kitefoil – AUS Oscar TIMM

ILCA 7 (Laser) – Final Leaders after 10 Races (26 entries)

1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 1 2 4 -8 1 4 8 4 3 1 – – 28 pts

2nd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 9 5 11 1 2 1 2 -27 2 2 – – 35 pts

3rd AUS Swifto ELLIOTT – – 3 -22 1 4 3 8 10 10 8 4 – – 51 pts

4th NZL George GAUTREY – – 6 -17 3 6 9 6 5 6 6 5 – – 52 pts

5th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – – 2 16 7 3 7 12 1 2 4 -27 – – 54 pts

6th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 7 -19 6 12 5 2 7 1 9 7 – – 56 pts

7th AUS Ethan MCAULLAY – – 10 1 9 10 12 -14 6 3 7 3 – – 61 pts

8th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS – – 12 4 10 -15 4 5 4 9 11 9 – – 68 pts

9th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 14 10 8 7 10 11 12 5 1 -27 – – 78 pts

10th SGP Ryan LO – – 11 -13 12 9 11 3 13 7 10 6 – – 82 pts

11th AUS Finn ALEXANDER – – 5 20 5 5 -27 7 3 11 5 27 – – 88 pts

Full results available here . . .

