RORC Transatlantic Race – Five more monohulls finish in Grenada

Following the finish of Volvo 70 I Love Poland to take Monohull Line Honours, four more monohulls completed the RORC Transatlantic Race in the space of just nine hours.

Runner-up for Monohull Line Honours was IMOCA Canada Ocean Racing (CAN) which finished the race in Grenada in the early hours of Wednesday morning in an elapsed time of 9 days 12 hrs 26 mins.

The third monohull to cross the finish line was the Swan 115 Jasi (SWE), skippered by Toby Clarke in an elapsed time of 9 days 14 hrs 43 mins.

The Botin 56 Black Pearl (GER), with Stefan Jentsch at the helm was next, finishing the RORC Transatlantic Race in an elapsed time of 9 days 15 hrs 42 mins.

The latest teams to finish the race are Eric de Turckheim’s NMYD 54 Teasing Machine (FRA) in an elapsed time of 9 days 20 hrs 21 mins, and Rafale (GER) of Henri de Bokay in 10 days 7hrs 23mins.

See Race Tracker Here . . .