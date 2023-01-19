Contender Worlds – Mark Bulka heading for fourth World title

Australia’s Mark Bulka stengthened his grip on the 50th Contender Worlds with his first race win on Thursday.

Bulka now has only to safely navigate Thursday’s racing to claim his fourth Contender world title.

Three races were completed at the Royal Freshwater Bay YC, and with 5th and 2nd place finishes following his win, Bulka takes a nine point lead with two race remaining.

Simon Barford (4, 4, 4) moved into a clear second place, with Lindsay Irwin (13, 7, 3) moving into the third podium place.

Other penultimate race day winners were Italy’s Luca Bonezzi (3, 1, 8) and Matt Mulder (10, 11, 1).



Contender Worlds – After 8 races completed (34 entries)

1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka – – 1( 1) [ 5]( 5) 2( 2) – – 19 pts

2nd AUS 2237 Simon Barwood – – 4( 4) 4( 4) 4( 4) – – 28 pts

3rd AUS 2486 Lindsay Irwin – – [ 13]( 13) 7( 7) 3( 3) – – 38 pts

4th AUS 2578 Andre Webster – – 12( 12) 10( 10) 6( 6) – – 44 pts

5th AUS 2434 Matt Mulder – – 10( 10) 11( 11) 1( 1) – – 49 pts

6th AUS 2442 Paul Green – – 6( 6) [ 16]( 16) 9( 9) – – 49 pts

7th AUS 2676 Grant Robinson – – 9( 9) 2( 2) [ 18]( 18) – – 50 pts

8th ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi – – 3( 3) 1( 1) 8( 8) – – 51 pts

9th AUS 2565 John Lindholm – – 8( 8) 12( 12) 10( 10) – – 59 pts

10th AUS 2468 Callum Burns – – 5( 5) [ 18.5]( 18) 7( 7) – – 61 pts

11th AUS 2575 Joseph Randall – – 2( 2) 3( 3) 5( 5) – – 63 pts

12th AUS 2323 James Ellis – – 7( 7) [ 22]( 22) 17( 17) – – 69 pts

13th AUS 2560 Jeff Owen – – [ 15]( 15) 9( 9) 14( 14) – – 72 pts

14th AUS 2540 Richard Whittaker – – 18( 18) [ 18.5]( 18) 12( 12) – – 86 pts

15th AUS 2518 Andrew Chisholm – – 17( 17) 6( 6) 13( 13) – – 88 pts

16th AUS 2444 John Humphries – – 14( 14) [ 20]( 20) 11( 11) – – 90 pts

17th NED 2 Mark Thorborg – – 19( 19) 13( 13) 15( 15) – – 105 pts

18th AUS 2482 Kenneth Mackenzie – – 16( 16) 15( 15) 16( 16) – – 107 pts

19th AUS 2777 Stephen Eshman – – 20( 20) 17( 17) 19( 19) – – 130 pts

20th AUS 2136 Ian Bowman – – 11( 11) 8( 8) [ 35](UFD) – – 136 pts

Full results available here . . .