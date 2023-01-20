RORC Transatlantic Race – Teasing Machine is overall IRC winner

Teasing Machine (FRA) is overall winner under IRC for the 2023 RORC Transatlantic Race.

RORC Vice Commodore Eric de Turckheim’s Teasing Machine lifted the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina becoming the first boat to win the trophy on two occasions . . . Teasing Machine also won overall in 2017.

Teasing Machine Crew: Eric de Turckheim, Laurent Pages, Quentin Bouchacourt, Bertrand Castelnerac, Aymeric Chappellier, Quentin le Nabour, Paco Lepoutre, Gabriele Olivo, Christian Ponthieu, Jerome Teillet.

This year’s triumph follows on from their overall win under IRC for the 2022 Rolex Middle Sea Race, so Teasing Machine will be going for a hattrick of victories in next month’s RORC Caribbean 600.

While 10 boats are still racing, none of them can beat Teasing Machine’s corrected time under IRC for overall victory. However, the battle is still on for those racing for class honours and special prizes.