Contender Worlds – Discard shuffles the leaderboard

Australia’s Mark Bulka consolidated his lead of the 50th Contender Worlds at the Royal Freshwater Bay YC.

Wednesday’s scoreboard now shows five completed races and with the discard in play Bulka takes a five point lead.

Bulka (5, 5) has yet to win a race, his low scoring consistancy outpacing the opposition, but the discard did bring new names into the picture for the final phase of the championship.

In second place is Simon Barwood (2, 7) tied on 16 points with Andre Webster (3, 6) both now able to drop double-figure scores.

Wednesday’s race wins going to Grant Robinson who was best of the day with a 1 – 3 to place 5th overall, and Joseph Randall who came back from a UFD in race 4 to win race 5 is now 16th overall.

The championship finishes on Friday 20 January, with a total of ten races scheduled.

Contender Worlds – After 5 races completed (34 entries)

1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka – – 2( 2) 2( 2) 2( 2) 5( 5) [ 5]( 5) – – 11 pts

2nd AUS 2237 Simon Barwood – – 4( 4) [ 25]( 25) 3( 3) 2( 2) 7( 7) – – 16 pts

rd AUS 2578 Andre Webster – – 3( 3) [ 14]( 14) 4( 4) 3( 3) 6( 6) – – 16 pts

4th AUS 2486 Lindsay Irwin – – 7( 7) 1( 1) 6( 6) 6( 6) [ 8]( 8) – – 20 pts

5th AUS 2676 Grant Robinson – – 11( 11) 8( 8) [ 16]( 16) 1( 1) 3( 3) – – 23 pts

6th AUS 2442 Paul Green – – 5( 5) 5( 5) 5( 5) 9( 9) [ 10]( 10) – – 24 pts

7th AUS 2434 Matt Mulder – – 1( 1) 9( 9) 1( 1) [ 17]( 17) 16( 16) – – 27 pts

8th AUS 2565 John Lindholm – – 9( 9) 3( 3) 9( 9) 8( 8) [ 19]( 19) – – 29 pts

9th AUS 2323 James Ellis – – 6( 6) 12( 12) 8( 8) 4( 4) [ 15]( 15) – – 30 pts

10th AUS 2468 Callum Burns – – 10( 10) 4( 4) 11( 11) [ 15]( 15) 9( 9) – – 34 pts

11th AUS 2560 Jeff Owen – – [ 13]( 13) 11( 11) 7( 7) 7( 7) 11( 11) – – 36 pts

12th ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi – – 12( 12) [ 20]( 20) 12( 12) 13( 13) 2( 2) – – 39 pts

13th AUS 2540 Richard Whittaker – – 8( 8) [ 15]( 15) 10( 10) 10( 10) 13( 13) – – 41 pts

14th AUS 2444 John Humphries – – 14( 14) 16( 16) [ 17]( 17) 14( 14) 4( 4) – – 48 pts

15th AUS 2518 Andrew Chisholm – – [ 35](RET) 6( 6) 18( 18) 11( 11) 17( 17) – – 52 pts

16th AUS 2575 Joseph Randall – – 15( 15) 13( 13) 24( 24) [ 35](UFD) 1( 1) – – 53 pts

17th NED 2 Mark Thorborg – – 18( 18) 10( 10) [ 20]( 20) 18( 18) 12( 12) – – 58 pts

18th AUS 2482 Kenneth Mackenzie – – 16( 16) [ 22]( 22) 14( 14) 16( 16) 14( 14) – – 60 pts

19th AUS 2777 Stephen Eshman – – 21( 21) [ 35](DNC) 13( 13) 20( 20) 20( 20) – – 74 pts

20th AUS 2648 Ned Lindholm – – [ 35](RET) 17( 17) 15( 15) 21( 21) 23( 23) – – 76 pts

Full results available here . . .