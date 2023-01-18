Contender Worlds – Discard shuffles the leaderboard

Australia’s Mark Bulka consolidated his lead of the 50th Contender Worlds at the Royal Freshwater Bay YC.
Wednesday’s scoreboard now shows five completed races and with the discard in play Bulka takes a five point lead.
Bulka (5, 5) has yet to win a race, his low scoring consistancy outpacing the opposition, but the discard did bring new names into the picture for the final phase of the championship.
In second place is Simon Barwood (2, 7) tied on 16 points with Andre Webster (3, 6) both now able to drop double-figure scores.
Wednesday’s race wins going to Grant Robinson who was best of the day with a 1 – 3 to place 5th overall, and Joseph Randall who came back from a UFD in race 4 to win race 5 is now 16th overall.
The championship finishes on Friday 20 January, with a total of ten races scheduled.
Contender Worlds – After 5 races completed (34 entries)
1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka – – 2( 2) 2( 2) 2( 2) 5( 5) [ 5]( 5) – – 11 pts
2nd AUS 2237 Simon Barwood – – 4( 4) [ 25]( 25) 3( 3) 2( 2) 7( 7) – – 16 pts
rd AUS 2578 Andre Webster – – 3( 3) [ 14]( 14) 4( 4) 3( 3) 6( 6) – – 16 pts
4th AUS 2486 Lindsay Irwin – – 7( 7) 1( 1) 6( 6) 6( 6) [ 8]( 8) – – 20 pts
5th AUS 2676 Grant Robinson – – 11( 11) 8( 8) [ 16]( 16) 1( 1) 3( 3) – – 23 pts
6th AUS 2442 Paul Green – – 5( 5) 5( 5) 5( 5) 9( 9) [ 10]( 10) – – 24 pts
7th AUS 2434 Matt Mulder – – 1( 1) 9( 9) 1( 1) [ 17]( 17) 16( 16) – – 27 pts
8th AUS 2565 John Lindholm – – 9( 9) 3( 3) 9( 9) 8( 8) [ 19]( 19) – – 29 pts
9th AUS 2323 James Ellis – – 6( 6) 12( 12) 8( 8) 4( 4) [ 15]( 15) – – 30 pts
10th AUS 2468 Callum Burns – – 10( 10) 4( 4) 11( 11) [ 15]( 15) 9( 9) – – 34 pts
11th AUS 2560 Jeff Owen – – [ 13]( 13) 11( 11) 7( 7) 7( 7) 11( 11) – – 36 pts
12th ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi – – 12( 12) [ 20]( 20) 12( 12) 13( 13) 2( 2) – – 39 pts
13th AUS 2540 Richard Whittaker – – 8( 8) [ 15]( 15) 10( 10) 10( 10) 13( 13) – – 41 pts
14th AUS 2444 John Humphries – – 14( 14) 16( 16) [ 17]( 17) 14( 14) 4( 4) – – 48 pts
15th AUS 2518 Andrew Chisholm – – [ 35](RET) 6( 6) 18( 18) 11( 11) 17( 17) – – 52 pts
16th AUS 2575 Joseph Randall – – 15( 15) 13( 13) 24( 24) [ 35](UFD) 1( 1) – – 53 pts
17th NED 2 Mark Thorborg – – 18( 18) 10( 10) [ 20]( 20) 18( 18) 12( 12) – – 58 pts
18th AUS 2482 Kenneth Mackenzie – – 16( 16) [ 22]( 22) 14( 14) 16( 16) 14( 14) – – 60 pts
19th AUS 2777 Stephen Eshman – – 21( 21) [ 35](DNC) 13( 13) 20( 20) 20( 20) – – 74 pts
20th AUS 2648 Ned Lindholm – – [ 35](RET) 17( 17) 15( 15) 21( 21) 23( 23) – – 76 pts