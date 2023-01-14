Sail Melbourne 2023 – Beckett takes early lead

The Aussie/Brit Laser class battle continued on the opening day of Sail Melbourne.

Britain’s Mike Beckett posted a 1 and 2 to take a four point lead ahead of Australia’s Matt Wearn (4, 3) with Ethan Mcaullay (10, 1) in third on 11 points.

Elliot Hanson (9, 5) sits in fourth place, Dan Whiteley (2, 16) is seventh and Sam Whaley (7, 19) in 15th.

Just last week at the Australian Nationals Wearn claimed his fifth Australian Laser championship with Beckett in second place and Hanson third.

Beckett, Hanson, Whaley and Whiteley are the only members of the British Sailing Team taking part in the Sail Melbourne Olympic classes regatta.

Other Olympic class leaders:

ILCA6 Radial – SUI Maria ERDI

470 Mixed – AUS Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS

49er Men- AUS Thomas NEEDHAM and Joel TURNER

49erfX Women – AUS Laura HARDING and Annie WILMOT

iQFoil Men – AUS Grae MORRIS

iQFoil Women – AUS Samantha COSTIN

Kitefoil – NZL Justina KITCHEN

ILCA 7 (Laser) Leaders after Day 1, 2 Races (26 entries)

1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd AUS Matt WEARN – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd AUS Ethan MCAULLAY – – 10 1 – – 11 pts

4th GBR Elliot HANSON – – 9 5 – – 14 pts

5th AUS Samuel KING – – 8 7 – – 15 pts

6th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS – – 12 4 – – 16 pts

7th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – – 2 16 – – 18 pts

8th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 15 6 – – 21 pts

9th NZL george GAUTREY – – 6 17 – – 23 pts

10th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 14 10 – – 24 pts

11th AUS Michael COMPTON – – 13 11 – – 24 pts

12th SGP Ryan LO – – 11 13 – – 24 pts

13th AUS Swifto ELLIOTT – – 3 22 – – 25 pts

14th AUS Finn ALEXANDER – – 5 20 – – 25 pts

15th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 7 19 – – 26 pts

16th AUS Jack EICKMEYER – – 18 9 – – 27 pts

17th AUS Will SARGENT – – 16 12 – – 28 pts

18th AUS Lawson MCAULLAY – – 21 8 – – 29 pts

19th SGP Wonn Kye LEE – – 23 15 – – 38 pts

20th AUS Julian TAYLOR – – 25 14 – – 39 pts

Full results available here . . .

