Sail Melbourne 2023 – Beckett takes early lead

The Aussie/Brit Laser class battle continued on the opening day of Sail Melbourne.
Britain’s Mike Beckett posted a 1 and 2 to take a four point lead ahead of Australia’s Matt Wearn (4, 3) with Ethan Mcaullay (10, 1) in third on 11 points.
Elliot Hanson (9, 5) sits in fourth place, Dan Whiteley (2, 16) is seventh and Sam Whaley (7, 19) in 15th.
Just last week at the Australian Nationals Wearn claimed his fifth Australian Laser championship with Beckett in second place and Hanson third.
Beckett, Hanson, Whaley and Whiteley are the only members of the British Sailing Team taking part in the Sail Melbourne Olympic classes regatta.
Other Olympic class leaders:
ILCA6 Radial – SUI Maria ERDI
470 Mixed – AUS Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS
49er Men- AUS Thomas NEEDHAM and Joel TURNER
49erfX Women – AUS Laura HARDING and Annie WILMOT
iQFoil Men – AUS Grae MORRIS
iQFoil Women – AUS Samantha COSTIN
Kitefoil – NZL Justina KITCHEN
ILCA 7 (Laser) Leaders after Day 1, 2 Races (26 entries)
1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 1 2 – – 3 pts
2nd AUS Matt WEARN – – 4 3 – – 7 pts
3rd AUS Ethan MCAULLAY – – 10 1 – – 11 pts
4th GBR Elliot HANSON – – 9 5 – – 14 pts
5th AUS Samuel KING – – 8 7 – – 15 pts
6th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS – – 12 4 – – 16 pts
7th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – – 2 16 – – 18 pts
8th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 15 6 – – 21 pts
9th NZL george GAUTREY – – 6 17 – – 23 pts
10th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 14 10 – – 24 pts
11th AUS Michael COMPTON – – 13 11 – – 24 pts
12th SGP Ryan LO – – 11 13 – – 24 pts
13th AUS Swifto ELLIOTT – – 3 22 – – 25 pts
14th AUS Finn ALEXANDER – – 5 20 – – 25 pts
15th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 7 19 – – 26 pts
16th AUS Jack EICKMEYER – – 18 9 – – 27 pts
17th AUS Will SARGENT – – 16 12 – – 28 pts
18th AUS Lawson MCAULLAY – – 21 8 – – 29 pts
19th SGP Wonn Kye LEE – – 23 15 – – 38 pts
20th AUS Julian TAYLOR – – 25 14 – – 39 pts
Full results available here . . .
