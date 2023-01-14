Singapore Sail Grand Prix – Wins for Burling and Spithill on day 1

Ben Ainslie and his SailGP Great Britain Team finished the first day of the Singapore Sail Grand Prix in second place.

Due to light wind conditions only two races (of three) were held on day 1 after a delay of almost 50 minutes to racing and forced crews to drop down to a four-person configuration.

The first race was a win for the Pete Burling and the New Zealand team, hitting back in typical Kiwi fashion after being penalised four points for a practice session collision.

Second was Tom Slingsby’s Australia Team and third Nicolai Sehested and the Denmark SailGP Team. Ainslie finished fifth.

Race 2 was a storming start by Slingsby to lead, but Jimmy Spithill of the United States eventually gained the lead and the race win.

Spithill finished ahead of Australia, with Ainslie and the Great Britain Team in third.

And that was it for the day . . .

Slingsby AUS tops the leaderboard with 18 points and a four point lead.

Second is Ainslie GBR tied on 14 points with Phil Robertson’s Canada, and then Spithill USA in fourth tied on 13 points with Nicolai Schested DEN.

Burling NZL is sixth with 12 points and only two points off second placed Ainslie.