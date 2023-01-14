Mark Bulka wins Contender Pre-worlds event at Royal Freshwater Bay YC

The 2023 Australian Contender Championship was won by 3-time World Champion Mark Bulka.

The Nationals, also the Pre-Worlds event, were held at the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club with Bulka finishing tied on eight points with Matty Mulder after six races.

Bulka took the Australian title on countback and the competition will no doubt continue into the 50th Contender World Championship which starts on Monday 16 through Friday 20 January.



High global shipping costs mean that the European and North American contingents have been reduced to just five entries in the 35 strong worlds fleet.

2023 Australian Contender Championship – Final leaders (29 entries)

1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka 1 1 1 3 [ 4] 2 – – 8 pts

2nd AUS 2434 Matt Mulder 2 2 2 1 [ 2] 1 – – 8 pts

3rd AUS 2237 Simon Barwood [ 6] 3 4 4 1 3 – – 15 pts

4th AUS 2442 Paul Green 9 [ 10] 7 7 3 4 – – 30 pts

5th AUS 2468 Callum Burns 4 6 6 8 [ 8] 7 – – 31 pts

6th AUS 2578 Andre Webster 5 [OCS] 8 6 7 6 – – 32 pts

7th AUS 2323 James Ellis 17 5 [RET] 5 5 5 – – 37 pts

8th AUS 2540 Richard Whittaker 7 9 11 [ 13] 6 8 – – 41 pts

9th AUS 2486 Lindsay Irwin 3 4 3 2 RET [DNC] – – 42 pts

10th AUS 2444 John Humphries 8 8 5 9 RET [DNC] – – 60 pts