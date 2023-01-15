Sail Melbourne 2023 – Matt Wearn takes lead after day 2

Australia’s Matt Wearn takes the ILCA 7 (Laser) lead after day 2 of Sail Melbourne 2023.
Big winds and a big sea state across Port Phillip provide ideal conditions for Wearn (2, 2) who takes a four point lead from three British Team sailors.
Britain’s Mike Beckett (4, 8) slips to second with 15 points, while Elliot Hanson (11, 1) is now third with 26 points and Dan Whiteley (7, 3) climbs into fourth with 28 points.
Aussie Swifto Elliott was the big mover, winning the day’s first race and then a fourth place to jump from 13th to fifth with 30 points.
The strong sea conditions meant that the 49er/49er FX only managed one race before returning ashore.
Other Olympic class leaders:
ILCA6 Radial – HUN Maria ERDI
470 Mixed – AUS Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS
49er Men- AUS Thomas NEEDHAM and Joel TURNER
49erfX Women – AUS Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE
iQFoil Men – AUS Grae MORRIS
iQFoil Women – AUS Samantha COSTIN
Kitefoil – AUSOscar TIMM
ILCA 7 (Laser) Leaders after Day 2, 4 Races (26 entries)
1st AUS Matt WEARN – – 4 3 2 2 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Michael BECKETT – – 1 2 4 8 – – 15 pts
3rd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 9 5 11 1 – – 26 pts
4th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – – 2 16 7 3 – – 28 pts
5th AUS Swifto ELLIOTT – – 3 22 1 4 – – 30 pts
6th AUS Ethan MCAULLAY – – 10 1 9 10 – – 30 pts
7th NZL George GAUTREY – – 6 17 3 6 – – 32 pts
8th AUS Finn ALEXANDER – – 5 20 5 5 – – 35 pts
9th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 14 10 8 7 – – 39 pts
10th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS – – 12 4 10 15 – – 41 pts
11th AUS Samuel KING – – 8 7 13 14 – – 42 pts
12th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 7 19 6 12 – – 44 pts
13th SGP Ryan LO – – 11 13 12 9 – – 45 pts
14th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 15 6 14 13 – – 48 pts
15th AUS Jack EICKMEYER – – 18 9 15 15 – – 57 pts
16th AUS Michael COMPTON – – 13 11 16 17 – – 57 pts
17th AUS Lawson MCAULLAY – – 21 8 17 16 – – 62 pts
18th AUS Will SARGENT – – 16 12 21 18 – – 67 pts
19th SGP Wonn Kye LEE – – 23 15 19 19 – – 76 pts
20th AUS Lachie WEBER – – 17 23 18 21 – – 79 pts