Sail Melbourne 2023 – Matt Wearn takes lead after day 2

Australia’s Matt Wearn takes the ILCA 7 (Laser) lead after day 2 of Sail Melbourne 2023.

Big winds and a big sea state across Port Phillip provide ideal conditions for Wearn (2, 2) who takes a four point lead from three British Team sailors.

Britain’s Mike Beckett (4, 8) slips to second with 15 points, while Elliot Hanson (11, 1) is now third with 26 points and Dan Whiteley (7, 3) climbs into fourth with 28 points.

Aussie Swifto Elliott was the big mover, winning the day’s first race and then a fourth place to jump from 13th to fifth with 30 points.

The strong sea conditions meant that the 49er/49er FX only managed one race before returning ashore.

Other Olympic class leaders:

ILCA6 Radial – HUN Maria ERDI

470 Mixed – AUS Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS

49er Men- AUS Thomas NEEDHAM and Joel TURNER

49erfX Women – AUS Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE

iQFoil Men – AUS Grae MORRIS

iQFoil Women – AUS Samantha COSTIN

Kitefoil – AUSOscar TIMM

ILCA 7 (Laser) Leaders after Day 2, 4 Races (26 entries)



1st AUS Matt WEARN – – 4 3 2 2 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Michael BECKETT – – 1 2 4 8 – – 15 pts

3rd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 9 5 11 1 – – 26 pts

4th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – – 2 16 7 3 – – 28 pts

5th AUS Swifto ELLIOTT – – 3 22 1 4 – – 30 pts

6th AUS Ethan MCAULLAY – – 10 1 9 10 – – 30 pts

7th NZL George GAUTREY – – 6 17 3 6 – – 32 pts

8th AUS Finn ALEXANDER – – 5 20 5 5 – – 35 pts

9th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 14 10 8 7 – – 39 pts

10th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS – – 12 4 10 15 – – 41 pts

11th AUS Samuel KING – – 8 7 13 14 – – 42 pts

12th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 7 19 6 12 – – 44 pts

13th SGP Ryan LO – – 11 13 12 9 – – 45 pts

14th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 15 6 14 13 – – 48 pts

15th AUS Jack EICKMEYER – – 18 9 15 15 – – 57 pts

16th AUS Michael COMPTON – – 13 11 16 17 – – 57 pts

17th AUS Lawson MCAULLAY – – 21 8 17 16 – – 62 pts

18th AUS Will SARGENT – – 16 12 21 18 – – 67 pts

19th SGP Wonn Kye LEE – – 23 15 19 19 – – 76 pts

20th AUS Lachie WEBER – – 17 23 18 21 – – 79 pts

Full results available here . . .