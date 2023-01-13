RORC Transatlantic Race – Maserati takes Multihull Line Honours

Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi70 crossed the finish line of the 2023 Transatlantic Race off Grenada on Friday 13 January at 19:46:26 UTC.

Maserati’s elapsed time sets a new Multihull Race Record for the RORC Transatlantic Race of 5 days 5 hours 46 mins 26 secs.

On board were . . . Giovanni Soldini, Guido Broggi, Matteo Soldini, Oliver Herrera Perez, Francesco Pedol, Lucas Valenza-Troubat and Francesco Malingri.

RORC Transatlantic Race – Friday at 20:00 hrs (20 entries)

1st ITA Maserati – – Finished Docked – – 5d 5h 46m 26s

2nd USA Snowflake – – DTF 51 NM 22.1 knots – – 5d 10h 17m 50s

3rd FRA Zoulou – – DTF 274 NM 20.7 knots – – 5d 19h 15m 52s

4th POL I Love Poland – – DTF 1117 NM 14.0 knots – – 8d 13h 39m 14s

5th GER Black Pearl – – DTF 1218 NM 13.2 knots – – 9d 2h 9m 13s

6th CAN Canada Ocean Racing – – DTF 1258 NM 12.9 knots – – 9d 7h 27m 23s

7th FRA Teasing Machine – – DTF 1271 NM 12.8 knots – – 9d 9h 20m 35s

8th GER Rafale – – DTF 1305 NM 12.5 knots – – 9d 14h 10m 10s

9th SWE Jasi – – DTF 1309 NM 12.5 knots – – 9d 14h 46m 59s

10th NED Green Dragon – – DTF 1421 NM 11.6 knots – – 10d 8h 33m 40s

