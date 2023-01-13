Early start for this weekend’s Singapore Sail Grand Prix

SailGP’s eighth event of season 3 is the Singapore Sail Grand Prix this weekend, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January.

Racing will take place in Singapore between 14:00 and 15:30 SGT requiring an early morning start for British fans here in the UK to follow Ben Ainslie’s SailGP Team team.

Light-to-moderate winds and smooth water are forecast for this weekend.

Expect to see the F50s with a four-person crew, the big 29m wing and light air boards.

To view live in UK you will need to be up early:

Race Day 1 – Saturday 14 January from 06:00 GMT

Race Day 2 – Sunday 15 January from 06:00 GMT



Ainslie was handed a suprise bonus after New Zealand was found at fault for an avoidable collision with the United States during practice starts on Thursday.

It means the Kiwis will start racing with -4 points, and will be docked two season points from their overall Championship leaderboard score, which will be applied post-event.

Speaking at a pre-event press conference, Burling described the incident as a ‘tiny tap’.

It is the New Zealand and France teams that will be the target for Ainslie, with the French just two points ahead of the Brits.

Ainslie is fourth on the overall Leaderboard, behind Tom Slingsby’s dominante Australia Team, who have a nine point lead over Pete Burling’s New Zealand and Quentin Delapierre’s France.

Hannah Mills returns to SailGP Great Britain Team . . .

Singapore will see Hannah Mills re-join the Great Britain team line up for the first time following the birth of her daughter Sienna.

Hannah steps back into the strategist role for the British team alongside Hannah Diamond, adding a second female athlete to the GBR squad for consecutive events.

The rest of the crew positions remain the same with Sir Ben driving the British F50, Matt Gotrel and Neil Hunter on the grinding handles.

Whilst the wing trim, flight controller and trimmer grinder roles are retained by Iain Jensen, Luke Parkinson and Nick Hutton.

The Singapore Sail Grand Prix also marks the debut of the SailGP Beach Club.

Located at the water’s edge with panoramic views of the racecourse for the ultimate spectator experience.

And it should be a great view as the tight racecourse puts the nine teams just metres from the shoreline.

