USA’s Chris Poole leads 2022 WMRT Final

USA’s Chris Poole and his Riptide Racing team leads the opening day of th 2022 WMRT Final

After six flights of the opening round-robin stage, USA’s Chris Poole and his Riptide Racing team of Joachim Aschenbrenner, Mal Parker and Graeme Spence were in strong form winning all five races for the day.

Following close behind the Riptide Racing team, Denmark’s Jeppe Borch / Borch Racing team, and New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson / KNOTS Racing finished their opening day with an impressive 4-1 score.

Egnot-Johnson is no stranger to the Elliott 7 boats being used at the regatta as he sails the same boats at home in New Zealand. Borch, however, has never sailed the Elliotts before and has had to learn fast.

“The conditions were super tricky today, we had 25 degrees and everything between 10–30 knots on the course with very shifty conditions. It was important for us to stay fast and really get into the puffs and shifts which we managed to do well” commented Borch.

The umpire team led by Chief Umpire Russell Green were also kept busy on the race course handing out two black flags in separate pre-starts to Mati Sepp (EST) and Dave Hood (USA).