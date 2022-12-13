AC37 – Broken Rules, Broken Boats + New Tech

Broken Rules, Broken Boats + New Tech

Just the second Mozzy Sails Recon Report and it’s been an incredibly busy month.

Tom Morris of Mozzy Sails looks at the destroyed bow, dropped masts, rule controversy and most importantly new tech!



Have INEOS Britannia shot themselves in the foot with their tow mast rule distraction?

When will ETNZ get their damaged boat back on the water? before Christmas ? . . . not looking likely

Have American Magic grabbed the advantage by using their old AC75?

Related Post:

Sooner or later boats will break