44Cup Oman Victory for Team Nika

The start of the final day of the 44Cup Oman saw Team Aqua, Team Nika and Aleph Racing separated by just one point for the lead.

By the end of the day, after three more races, it was victory for Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika, finishing three points clear of Artemis Racing with Charisma third and Aleph Racing in fourth overall.

The 44Cup Oman event was also the conclusion of the overall season for the class.

And for Nico Poons’ Charisma there was a fitting season conclusion . . . winning the final Oman Cup race.

It was also enough to secure Charisma the 2022 season 44Cup Overall Title by seven points.

Second were Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 and third Team Nika tied on 13 points

44Cup Oman – Final Overall after 10 races



1. 🇲🇨 Team Nika 2 1 2 3 1 5 8 3 1 5 – 31 pts

2. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing 9 3 3 2 3 3 2 1 6 2 – 34 pts

3. 🇲🇨 Charisma 3 2 6 5 8 2 4 5 2 1 – 38 pts

4. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing 6 6 1 1 2 4 3 4 8 6 – 41 pts

5. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua 1 4 7 4 4 1 1 8 4 8 – 42 pts

6. 🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team 4 9 5 8 6 8 5 2 7 4 – 58 pts

7. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing 5 5 8 6 7 6 7 6 3 7 – 60 pts

8. 🇸🇮 Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 7 7 4 7 5 7 9 7 5 3 – 61 pts

9. 🇴🇲 Team Asyad Shipping 8 8 9 9 9 9 6 9 9 9 (2) – 87 pts

44CUP Overall 2022 Ranking after 5 events, 1 discard

1.🇲🇨Charisma 8 1 1 1 3 – 6 pts

2.🇸🇮Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 1 2 2 2 8 – 13 pts

3.🇲🇨 Team Nika 2 3 6 7 1 – 13 pts

4.🇬🇧 Team Aqua 6 4 3 3 5 – 15 pts

5. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing 3 6 4 6 2 – 15 pts

6. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing 4 5 5 5 4 – 18 pts

7. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing 7 7 7 4 7 – 25 pts

8. 🇨🇭Black Star Sailing Team 12 8 8 8 6 – 30 pts