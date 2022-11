Sooner or later boats will break.

Here Tom Morris of Mozzy Sails looks at the significant structural failure on ETNZ’s AC40 (varient) and what will be required to rethink the load distribution in the bow during nosedive events.



But what implication will it have for the commissioning of future AC40s and how will this hamper teams who are relying on the AC40 as a test platform?

Advantage Luna Rossa and INEOS?

