One of the last Olympic class 2022 Championship Title events takes place in Hyeres, France.
The EurILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy 2022 will take place in Hyeres, from Mon 14 November to Mon 21 November 2022.
More than 320 sailors have already confirmed their participation, including the Olympic medallists and/or Senior World or European champions Agata Barwinska POL, Michael Beckett GBR, Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini ITA, Marit Bouwmeester NED, Elliot Hanson GBR, Pavlos Kontides CYP, Zac Littlewood AUS, Emma Plasschaert BEL, Tonci Stipanovic CRO, Hermann Tomasgaard NOR and Matthew Wearn AUS.
Plus many other top senior and youth sailors from around the world.
Confirmed entries to date include 25 British competitors in the two Olympic class events, the ILCA 7 (Laser) for the men and the ILCA 6 (Radial) for the women.
In addition seven British entries will compete in the men’s ILCA 6 (Radial) non-Olympic event.
Men ILCA 7 – 177 entries (36 are Non european sailors)
Women ILCA 6 – 110 entries (18 are Non european sailors)
Men ILCA 6 – 69 entries (52 are U21)
British Entries:
ILCA 7 Men:
213544 Luke ANSTEY
210139 Michael BECKETT
216239 Jamie BLAKE
216009 Finley DICKINSON
220500 Arthur FARLEY
217303 Jacob FARREN-PRICE
212907 James FOSTER
215613 Elliot HANSON
218940 Jack HOPKINS
216373 James PERCIVAL-COOKE
218279 David SURKOV
221110 Sam WHALEY
216385 Daniel WHITELEY
218433 Kai WOLGRAM
ILCA 6 Women:
209425 Carys ATTWELL
219900 Daisy COLLINGRIDGE
220040 Chloe ELVIN
219391 Anya HAJI-MICHAEL
161755 Amanda HENDERSON
216391 Matilda NICHOLLS
218432 Honor PROCTER
218694 Molly SACKER
206856 Iris SINGLETON
219908 Hannah SNELLGROVE
217881 Charlotte VIDELO
ILCA 6 Men:
216724 Oliver ALLEN-WILCOX U21
216646 Alastair BROWN
220042 Ben ELVIN
218860 Jon GAY
214560 Terry HACKER U21
220776 Freddie HOWARTH U21
221095 James KNIGHT U21
