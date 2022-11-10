One of the last Olympic class 2022 Championship Title events takes place in Hyeres, France.

The EurILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy 2022 will take place in Hyeres, from Mon 14 November to Mon 21 November 2022.

More than 320 sailors have already confirmed their participation, including the Olympic medallists and/or Senior World or European champions Agata Barwinska POL, Michael Beckett GBR, Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini ITA, Marit Bouwmeester NED, Elliot Hanson GBR, Pavlos Kontides CYP, Zac Littlewood AUS, Emma Plasschaert BEL, Tonci Stipanovic CRO, Hermann Tomasgaard NOR and Matthew Wearn AUS.

Plus many other top senior and youth sailors from around the world.

Confirmed entries to date include 25 British competitors in the two Olympic class events, the ILCA 7 (Laser) for the men and the ILCA 6 (Radial) for the women.

In addition seven British entries will compete in the men’s ILCA 6 (Radial) non-Olympic event.

Men ILCA 7 – 177 entries (36 are Non european sailors)

Women ILCA 6 – 110 entries (18 are Non european sailors)

Men ILCA 6 – 69 entries (52 are U21)

British Entries:

ILCA 7 Men:

213544 Luke ANSTEY

210139 Michael BECKETT

216239 Jamie BLAKE

216009 Finley DICKINSON

220500 Arthur FARLEY

217303 Jacob FARREN-PRICE

212907 James FOSTER

215613 Elliot HANSON

218940 Jack HOPKINS

216373 James PERCIVAL-COOKE

218279 David SURKOV

221110 Sam WHALEY

216385 Daniel WHITELEY

218433 Kai WOLGRAM

ILCA 6 Women:

209425 Carys ATTWELL

219900 Daisy COLLINGRIDGE

220040 Chloe ELVIN

219391 Anya HAJI-MICHAEL

161755 Amanda HENDERSON

216391 Matilda NICHOLLS

218432 Honor PROCTER

218694 Molly SACKER

206856 Iris SINGLETON

219908 Hannah SNELLGROVE

217881 Charlotte VIDELO

ILCA 6 Men:

216724 Oliver ALLEN-WILCOX U21

216646 Alastair BROWN

220042 Ben ELVIN

218860 Jon GAY

214560 Terry HACKER U21

220776 Freddie HOWARTH U21

221095 James KNIGHT U21

