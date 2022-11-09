Route du Rhum – Sam Goodchild injured and forced to abandon at Start

The record sized fleet has finally started on the 12th Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe from Saint Malo, France.

And while the race start, postponed for three days to stormy conditions in the English Channel and the Bay of Biscay, was blessed with near perfect weather conditions, there was a blow to British race victory hopes.

Sam Goodchild was reported to have injuries to his arms and face and was forced to abandon the race.

During the start phase the British solo racer Sam Goodchild, the 32 year old skipper of Leyton, one of the favourites to win the eight boat Ocean Fifty class, was injured and had to be evacuated ashore to hospital in Saint Malo.

A statement from the Leyton team Wednesday evening said . . . “Whilst trimming the sails of his Ocean Fifty Leyton during the start phase Sam Goodchild suffered injuries to his arms and face. A technical problem caused the pedestal winch to backwind and he was hit hard by the handles.”

“He was evacuated from the boat and taken to hospital by doctors. He was able to see his family. It is with deep sadness that he is forced to abandon the Route du Rhum.”

The 17 miles upwind passage to Cape Frehel saw the class leaders, mostly the pre-race favourites, stretch away in the solid breeze.

Charles Caudrelier on the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild was first to break the CIC gate at the Cape.

Caudrelier broke the gate at 15:21hrs local time, Armel Le Cléach on Banque Populaire XI some eight minutes later.

In the 38 strong IMOCA fleet favourite Charlie Dalin was also first to pass Cape Fréhel, the renowned upwind speed superiority of his fully optimised APIVIA proving key in the early stages.

At three hours after the start gun Dalin was being pursued by Saint Malo’s Louis Burton, over 1,5 miles behind on the Manuard designed Bureau Vallée with Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) in third.

The first new, 2022 launched boat was Jérémie Beyou’s Charal II in fourth, threatening Ruyant and going well.

At the Cape Frehel buoy just around 17:00hrs there was a collision between Japanese skipper Kojiro Shiraishi (DMG MORI Global One) and Swiss rookie Oliver Heer (Oliver Heer Ocean Racing).

Both boats suffered damage and are heading back to Saint Malo. Heer’s boat has a damaged bow but both boats will be fully assessed when back in port.

Class 40 Teams are still awaiting final confirmation as to which, if any, boats were over the start line and will therefore have to take the requisite four hour penalty.

In Class 40 it is the favourites who were trading tacks and changing places on the upwind to Cape Fréhel.

Corentin Douguet (Queguiner Innoveo), Amélie Grassi (La Boulangère Bio), Xavier Macaire (SNEF Group), Ian Lipinski (Crédit Mutuel), Simon Koster (Banque du Leman) each took a turn at the head on the road towards the CIC Cap Fréhel gate.

While the defending champion Yoann Richomme (Arkea Paprec) was in the leading group but among those to break the start line first.

He is thus among those still awaiting final confirmation as to which, if any, boats were over the start line and will therefore have to take the requisite four hour penalty.

Australia’s Rupert Henry (Eora) was well placed in the top ten on his new build Lombard Lift 40 V2 whilst the USA’s Alex Mehran was 15th on Polka Dot.

In the Ocean Fifty fleet . . .



Thibaut Vauchel-Camus on Solidaires en Peloton ARSEP made the best start but soon gave up the lead to Quentin Vlamynck (Arkema) which seemed quicker upwind.

But as the lead group set into the bay at Saint Briuec to seek shelter from the current, there was less than a mile between the top five, suggesting the opening phase is being raced at Ocean Fifty grand prix pace rather than that of a solo Transatlantic.

