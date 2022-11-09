AC37 Recon Unit . . . Luna Rossa mast has fallen on hull and ground while hanging on crane

Dockside Recon Unit Notes: Mast has fallen on hull and ground while hanging on crane and guided with control lines right before being shrouded.

It was certainly ‘one of those days’ out in Cagliari as Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli began the stepping of their mast on their LEQ12 test boat and a “simple mistake”, as Max Sirena described it . . . saw the mast slip from the crane and crash onto both the boat and the dockside.



Speaking immediately after the incident, Sirena was his usual pragmatic self, saying:

“It was a normal routine of stepping in the rig and it’s what we are doing every day; and a simple mistake is going to cost us a few weeks of work.”

“But it’s part of the game. At the end of the day we are pushing pretty hard and trying to work and sail as much as possible. It can happen and we’re going to react as a group like we do all the time and we’re going to come back stronger and get back on the water as soon as possible.”

Asked about the damage incurred just moments before the interview was conducted, Max continued:

“Luckily it seems like it is only regarding the mast. We are going to do a full check and inspection of the mast and we’ll know in a few hours’ time the extent of the damage. But again, we can fix everything, we build and fix everything, so it’s only about time.”

